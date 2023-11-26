Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Sanjay Raut said the Israel embassy has sent a letter following his old post as someone might have told them to oppose him

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Had no intention to hurt Israel: Sanjay Raut on his social media post x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has said a post on his X handle in connection with Israel had a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler, but he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of people of Israel, reported news agency PTI.

The post has since been deleted from his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Referring to the post, the Rajya Sabha member on Saturday said, "My tweet about Israel was an old one. It had a reference to Hitler, but I had no intention of hurting the sentiments of Israel. I have even deleted that tweet."

"I had even criticised the kind of attack Hamas initiated against Israel," he said.

Further referring to the attack initiated on Gaza-based hospitals where some children lost their lives, Raut said children should be kept out of war.

"I had said this is inhuman. You are not showing humanity, so may be in the past a leader might have opposed you, that is what I said. After a month, the Israeli high commission has written a letter. Someone might have told them, this is Sanjay Raut, oppose him," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday claimed a majority of MLAs and MPs of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and almost all lawmakers of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will join the Bharatiya Janata Party "in future".

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said if the BJP gives tickets to lawmakers of the Ajit Pawar camp and Shinde's Shiv Sena, then they will contest on its symbol, reported PTI.

"According to credible information that I have, a majority of MLAs and MPs of the Ajit Pawar faction (of the NCP) and almost all MLAs and MPs of the Shinde faction will join the BJP in future," Sanjay Raut said, reported PTI.

Lawmakers of the Shinde and Ajit Pawar camp will not get votes on 'bow and arrow' and 'clock' symbols, respectively, adding they have to contest polls under the aegis of the BJP, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena ((UBT) leader asserted a majority of those who deserted Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will be defeated, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Shinde revolted and brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Thackeray. Shinde became CM with the support of the BJP.

On July 2 this year, the NCP suffered a vertical split after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Shinde government.

(With inputs from PTI)