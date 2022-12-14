Hanuman Chalisa row: Court re-issues bailable warrants against MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband

In April, the Mumbai police had arrested the Ranas for allegedly 'creating enmity between different groups' after their call for recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's private residence

Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana. File Pic

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday re-issued bailable warrants against Independent Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Amravati Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, after they failed to appear before it in connection with a case of resisting arrest and obstructing police personnel from performing their duty linked to a row over reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

In April this year, the Mumbai police arrested the Ranas for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after their call for recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside the then-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in suburban Bandra triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers.

Special Judge R N Rokade had on previous hearing issued bailable warrants against the couple after noting that they had failed to appear before the court under the charge-sheet filed in the case by the police.

They were directed to appear before the court on December 14 and get the warrants cancelled after paying a sum of Rs 5,000 each.

However, they didn't turn up before the court on Wednesday, following which the court re-issued bailable warrants.

The matter was adjourned to January 10.

