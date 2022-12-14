Breaking News
Maharashtra reports 22 new Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 193

Updated on: 14 December,2022 08:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,650 after 24 more patients were discharged on Wednesday following their recovery, the state health department said in a bulletin

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 22 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the overall tally to 81,36,252, the state health department said in a bulletin.


With the addition of the death linked to the infection on December 14, the toll reached to 1,48,409, it said.



The state now has 196 active cases, it said.


The Mumbai administrative circle reported the 11 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Pune (6), Akola (3) and Nashik (2), said the department in the bulletin.

The administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent, it said.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 16 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Pune (6), Akola (2), Nashik (1), Aurangabad (1) and Nagpur circles (1), the department had said in a bulletin.

The state had not reported any death related to the infection on December 13. 

Maharashtra had reported 27 Covid-19 cases and zero fatality on Monday.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

