Has BMC forgotten about illegal studios in Mumbai?

BMC chief stays mum on 5,000-page inquiry committee report received 27 days back

A studio that was allegedly built without permission at Madh Island

Action taken against illegal studios Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad early September was short-lived. Despite receiving a report from an inquiry committee nearly a month back, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has taken no action.

In the first week of September, Chahal formed a team to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of illegal construction with the connivance of BMC and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) officials.

The team, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 4) Harshad Kale, submitted a 5,000-page report to the civic chief on October 18. While Kale refused to talk about the findings of the inquiry, Chahal did not respond to mid-day’s message for comment.

According to sources, 49 complaints were received from citizens and leaders about several illegally built studios. The inquiry committee investigated 21 studios and inspected their licences and other documents.

Civic activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “No action has been taken yet, 27 days after the inquiry committee submitted its report. The BMC needs to act instantly against the illegal studios.”

