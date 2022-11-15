×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: Toddler dies in Mumbai; 126 children infected with disease so far this year
Mumbai: Fire in footwear showroom basement in Chembur; no injuries reported
Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 employees this week: Report
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Has BMC forgotten about illegal studios in Mumbai

Has BMC forgotten about illegal studios in Mumbai?

Updated on: 15 November,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC chief stays mum on 5,000-page inquiry committee report received 27 days back

Has BMC forgotten about illegal studios in Mumbai?

A studio that was allegedly built without permission at Madh Island


Action taken against illegal studios Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad early September was short-lived. Despite receiving a report from an inquiry committee nearly a month back, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has taken no action.


In the first week of September, Chahal formed a team to conduct an inquiry into the allegation of illegal construction with the connivance of BMC and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) officials.



Also read: Mumbai: Malad’s tallest tower gets a month to pull down illegal office


The team, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone 4) Harshad Kale, submitted a 5,000-page report to the civic chief  on October 18. While Kale refused to talk about the findings of the inquiry, Chahal did not respond to mid-day’s message for comment.

According to sources, 49 complaints were received from citizens and leaders about several illegally built studios. The inquiry committee investigated 21 studios and inspected their licences and other documents.

Civic activist Godfrey Pimenta said, “No action has been taken yet, 27 days after the inquiry committee submitted its report. The BMC needs to act instantly against the illegal studios.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation madh island mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK