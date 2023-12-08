Leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Friday said he has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to reveal the names of people who had links with late gangster and drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi, whose properties have been seized in Mumbai

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on Friday said he has written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to reveal the names of people who had links with late gangster and drug smuggler Iqbal Mirchi, whose properties have been seized in Mumbai.

He was responding to a query related to NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was seen on a treasury bench seat on Thursday.

Malik's presence in the treasury benches did not go down well with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who shot off a letter to Ajit Pawar conveying his reservation about including the former minister, an accused in an ED case, in the ruling 'Maha Yuti' alliance.

“He is the same Nawab Malik against whom the CM and deputy CM had levelled allegations of treason... I have demanded that the government reveal whether Malik is a traitor or not when he sits next to you all,” Danve said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also said that he has written to Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, requesting him to reveal the names of the people who had ties with Mirchi whose properties have been seized in Mumbai and action taken against those “dalals” (agents).

