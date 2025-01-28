The stalls will feature ornaments, household items, food, and cosmetics made by women as part of the Mumbai civic body's initiative to implement various schemes aimed at financially empowering women

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which is currently underway in the Fort area of Mumbai, is witnessing tourists from all over the country.

The festival provides a platform for budding artists. It began on January 25 and will conclude on February 2, during which artists from all over the country exhibit their artworks.

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has also given self-help groups an opportunity to earn income as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). has set up stalls which will feature the ornaments, household items, food items, and cosmetics made by women.

The step is one of the initiatives taken by the civic body to implement various schemes meant to financially empower women. The self-help groups are funded by the planning department of the municipal corporation, which provides various platforms to ensure that the products made by women get international recognition and generate economic income.

A total of 18 groups, from the B, E, F, G South, H East, L, M West, N, S, P North and R South wards participated in the initiative.

The self-help groups funded by the municipal corporation have flourished in various sectors. So far, the women working with these groups have created a variety of products such as textiles, jewellery, cloth bags, food items, dolls, sculptures, office purses and bags. The 18 groups that have participated in the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival have set up stalls selling items such as fancy chappals, bags, wood fabric jewellery, decorative items, masks, soaps, oils, biscuits, and jewellery.

Here’s what you can expect at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), a significant pillar of Mumbai's vibrant art scene, is marking its silver jubilee with an extensive line-up of events across art and culture domains. The marquee event is set to take place from January 25 to February 2, 2025.

This year’s festivities will open with Silver Sitaare Fusion, a grand spectacle showcasing 25 dance styles, bringing together 55 renowned artists and institutions who have been part of KGAF's legacy. Complementing this is the much-anticipated release of the KGAF Anthem by acclaimed composer Shantanu Moitra, capturing the spirit and energy of the festival.

Adding to the celebrations, KGAF will launch a commemorative coffee table book documenting its journey, with contributions from personalities like Brinda Miller, Ranjit Hoskote and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This volume offers an intimate reflection on the festival’s impact and evolution, capturing cherished moments and milestones.

The schedule continues with cultural performances, thought-provoking discussions and immersive experiences across multiple genres.

Theatre: One can witness productions by stalwarts like Makarand Deshpande, Juhi Babbar and Aakarsh Khurana, alongside other innovative works.

Literature: The line-up includes insightful sessions led by luminaries such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Gurcharan Das and Jerry Pinto. From explorations of mythology to modern queer narratives and poetic journeys through the by-lanes of Kala Ghoda, this segment promises intellectual engagement and inspiration.