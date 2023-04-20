Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Heat wave: Maharashtra state board schools to remain closed from Friday x 00:00

All schools affiliated to the state board in Maharashtra will remain closed from Friday in view of the heat wave conditions, the government said.

Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday.

Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

Also Read: Sunstroke deaths: Maharashtra govt sets one-member probe committee

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.