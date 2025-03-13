The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Vidarbha on 13th and 14th March, with temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees in several cities.

Representational Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for heatwave conditions over parts of Vidarbha on 13th and 14th March 2025. According to the latest weather update, heatwave conditions are very likely to affect some pockets in the region, with temperatures expected to rise further over the next two days.

Current weather conditions

According to a press release issued on Thursday, 13th March 2025, by the IMD, the weather over the past 24 hours (from 0830 IST on Wednesday to 0830 IST on Thursday) remained dry across the districts of Vidarbha. The maximum temperatures ranged between 38 to 41 degrees, which were appreciably above normal. However, the minimum temperatures, which were between 19 and 24 degrees, remained within the normal range.

The highest maximum temperature was reported from Akola at 41.3 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. Other cities that recorded high maximum temperatures include:

Chandrapur – 40.6 degrees (+3.4 degrees)

Brahmapuri – 40.4 degrees (+4.1 degrees)

Nagpur – 40.2 degrees (+4.6 degrees)

Yavatmal – 40 degrees (+4.6 degrees)

Similarly, the highest minimum temperature was reported from Buldhana at 23.6 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. Other cities with high minimum temperatures include:

Yavatmal – 22.4 degrees (+1.6 degrees)

Akola – 22.3 degrees (+2.5 degrees)

Wardha – 21.5 degrees (+2.2 degrees)

Amravati – 21.1 degrees (+1.6 degrees)

Temperature forecast

The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures in Vidarbha are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next two days, with a likely increase of around 2 degrees. However, from 16th March onwards, the temperatures are expected to gradually decrease by 2 to 3 degrees.

For detailed city-specific forecasts, residents are advised to visit the official IMD Nagpur website at https://www.imdnagpur.gov.in.

Heatwave warning and yellow alert

A Yellow Alert has been issued for 13th and 14th March due to the expected heatwave conditions in Vidarbha:

13th March 2025

Heatwave conditions very likely in some pockets of Akola and Nagpur.

Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Amravati, Chandrapur and Yavatmal.

14th March 2025

Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal.

Do’s and don’ts during a Heatwave

The IMD has issued a set of guidelines to help residents cope with the expected heatwave conditions:

✅ Avoid heat exposure – Try to stay indoors and minimise exposure to direct sunlight.

✅ Wear appropriate clothing – Opt for lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton garments.

✅ Protect your head – Use a hat, cloth or umbrella to shield yourself from the sun.

✅ Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty.

✅ Use ORS and traditional drinks – Replenish electrolytes with drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk.

✅ Avoid outdoor work between 12 PM and 3 PM – This is when temperatures are at their peak.

✅ Take care of animals – Ensure animals have access to shade and plenty of water.

✅ Protect crops and livestock – Farmers are advised to provide adequate irrigation and shading to crops and livestock. Avoid over-fertilisation and working in fields during midday hours.

Precautionary measures

The IMD has urged residents to take these warnings seriously and follow the recommended guidelines to avoid health complications and heat-related illnesses. Special attention should be given to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates and advisories issued by the IMD.