Hello, loan apps, Mumbai cyber cell here!

Dedicated unit to probe all cases of harassment by digital lending apps; 21 cases already transferred so far; decision follows series of reports in mid-day

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil gets insights into the frauds committed by instant loan providing apps, from mid-day’s journalists, on May 25. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

After Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil took a serious note of mid-day’s series of reports on the fraudulent practices and bullying of customers by digital lending firms, city police chief Sanjay Pandey has ordered that all loan app harassment cases be transferred to Mumbai Cyber Cell. So far, 21 cases, including the suicide of a Malad man allegedly due to harassment by recovery agents, have been handed over to the Cyber Cell.

While the Cyber Cell takes up cases of digital frauds where the amount is high and a serious investigation is required, the app loan cases were handled by the local police as the amounts were just in the thousands. “Because the loan amounts were very low, the local cops didn’t act on them, which led to the further spread of the loan app cases and now the numbers are unimaginable,” a source from the state home ministry said.

Moved by the unspeakable trauma thrust upon the borrowers of loan apps, the home minister earlier met mid-day’s reporters and high-ranking police officers to get more insights into the matter. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already registered an umbrella case to investigate such matters across the state.

