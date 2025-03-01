There had been social media posts and reports comparing rates from Maharashtra and other states, with Maharashtra showing the highest rates for change of number plates

Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar. Pic/X

The Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar on Saturday said that the controversy and allegations of higher rates of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in Maharashtra vis-a-vis the other states was uncalled for.

There had been social media posts and reports comparing rates from Maharashtra and other states, with Maharashtra showing the highest rates for change of number plates.

"There are two elements. The high security registration cost and the cost of its fitment. Other states have only displayed the cost of the high security registration plates in the rate list. But motorists in those states have been complaining of fleecing by mechanics and agents in the name of fitment charges, where customers are being exorbitantly charged. So in Maharashtra, we have also fixed the fitment charges and included them in the cost, which is why the overall rates look higher as compared to other states. We have deliberately included the cost in the rate list and made it fool proof so that there is no scope for agents or mechanics to charge any exorbitant charges. They have to follow the fixed rates with no separate charges for fitment," Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told the media today.

"The plate rates and fitment charges in other states have created some confusion in the minds of the people. There have been incidents in the past where people were being charged extra money in the name of fitment charges. As a solution to this, the state government has decided to combine the plate rates and fitment charges. No one will be able to charge plate rates and fitment charges in different ways," he further clarified.

"Adequate centers have been set up in every district for this and instructions have been given to the RTO officers in places where centers are not available to set up the necessary centers," he said.

"After a petition filed in the Supreme Court, the court directed all the states to follow the regulation and get the number plates installed as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The tender process regarding the number plates has been done as per the rules and it has also received the approval of the High Power Committee. The action has been taken only after showing the rates and all the necessary details of other states to the High Power Committee and getting their approval," he said.