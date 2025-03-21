Once equipped with CCTV, automatic lighting, and panic buttons, the smart i-toilets in Vasai-Virar are now dysfunctional and in filthy condition

The toilets had a coin-based system many of whose coin boxes have been stolen (right) The current state of the smart i-toilets

Listen to this article High-tech toilets in ruins, Rs 9 lakh per unit down the drain x 00:00

The smart i-toilets, introduced in 2019 across Vasai-Virar-Nalasopara to provide advanced sanitation facilities, are now in a state of disrepair. Eight such units were installed in Vasai taluka, with a contractor quoting R9 lakh per unit, promising maintenance for 10 years. However, local activists accuse civic officials and the contractor of misusing taxpayer money and demand action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

These high-tech toilets featured a coin-operated mechanism, automatic lighting, audio instructions, a panic button, and a jet spray with customisable settings. Clear signage instructed users to flush before and after use, while a CCTV camera was installed for security, primarily to prevent vandalism or theft. The contractor was responsible for maintenance and covering water and electricity expenses.

Pranic Enterprises, a Nalasopara-based firm, secured the contract through a tendering process by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). These smart i-toilets were strategically placed in high-traffic areas such as bus stands and near police stations to enhance sanitation access. However, they have now fallen into neglect.

Officials and the contractor blame drug addicts for destroying the CCTV cameras, fixtures, and even doors. Yet, neither the civic body nor the contractor filed a police complaint regarding theft or damage. Consequently, all units are now in a filthy state, some with doors left open and essential fixtures missing.

Junaid Shaikh, proprietor of Pranic Enterprises, claimed the toilets were still in use—albeit by drug addicts who do not require proper sanitation. He alleged that local shopkeepers locked some units for personal use. When asked for GPS-enabled photos of any functional toilets, he agreed but failed to provide them before press time.

Activist speaks

“All these smart i-toilets are in extremely bad shape but the civic officials have paid the contractor who has turned a blind eye to this set-up,” said Terence Hendriques, a local social activist based in Vasai.

“These toilets were made operational in 2019 but hygiene and sanitation were never the priority for the contractor, who turned a blind eye to this public convenience after the VVCMC cleared his fund,” said Hendriques, who has received the crucial information about these toilets from the municipal corporation through Right to Information Act.

“According to the contract letter, it was the responsibility of the contractor to provide a separate supervisor and labour team for each ward. Had a separate supervisor and labour team been appointed by the contractor, these toilets would not have been in a bad shape today,” added Hendriques.

Contractor speaks

The contractor Junaid Shaikh said, “The drug addicts have stolen the coin boxes from toilets, whose doors have also been broken. I installed eight smart i-toilets, but the municipal corporation has paid me only for six toilets. Who will take responsibility for the pending amount? I am already at a loss for taking on this project.”

“I have already written to VVCMC that it is really very difficult to maintain the toilets because people are stealing the coin boxes, sensors and lights, and doors are also damaged. The thieves have also damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the head of each setup,” Shaikh told mid-day.

“It is true that it was my responsibility to maintain the toilets but how can I maintain the toilets if the things are stolen from there? I have already written multiple times to the municipal corporation that it is very difficult to maintain these toilets, but I received no response from them,” added Shaikh, who further said that he never approached the police station to register an FIR for the theft incidents at smart i-toilets.

Call for action

Meanwhile, the social activist Hendriques said, “The intention of VVCMC and the contractor was not to provide toilets to people but to divert the public money in the name of making smart i-toilets. Today, the VVCMC as well as contractors accuse the mentality of local people as well as drug addicts of destroying the smart i-toilets. Were they not aware of their mentality before introducing the project?” He has written a letter to VVCMC to immediately repair and restore all eight smart i-toilets and demanded appropriate action against the contractor as well as the civic officials.

Civic body speaks

A senior officer from VVCMC said, “These toilets were made for the convenience of people. The contractor has been given the responsibility to maintain the sanitation of these toilets and their security for 10 years. In the past, we had received complaints against these toilets as there were sanitation issues. So, we wrote two letters to the contractor on November 29, 2021 and August 08, 2022, asking him to properly maintain the hygiene and sanitation work at the toilets or else action will be taken.” “If people are complaining, we will surely take action against the contractor,” said the officer requesting anonymity.