Parents, experts say special needs children often experience bullying or exclusion due to a lack of awareness about inclusivity; parents of children with genetic condition emphasise lack of trained educators

For years, awareness has been raised by parents, activists, and experts, who have advocated for policy changes and built support systems for individuals with special needs, yet the fight for true inclusion continues, as those with Down syndrome still struggle to find acceptance in society and schools.

World Down Syndrome Day is observed globally on March 21, signifying the triplication of chromosome 21—the genetic cause of the disease. mid-day spoke to parents, experts, and special educators to highlight the challenges faced by special needs children in the education system.

Priyanj Special School (Andheri) Principal Benifer Satarawala said, “Special needs children face numerous challenges in the education system, including a lack of trained educators, insufficient individualised support, social and emotional struggles, rigid curriculum, and limited parental involvement. Many schools lack specialised teachers and therapists, making it difficult to provide personalised attention, while large student-teacher ratios further hinder effective learning.”



Priyanj Special School (Andheri) Principal Benifer Satarawala; (right) Dr Harish Shetty, renowned psychiatrist

“Socially, special needs children often experience bullying or exclusion due to a lack of awareness about inclusivity. Additionally, rigid curriculum and standardised testing fail to accommodate diverse learning abilities, making education less effective for them,” she said.

“While policies promote inclusion, implementation is inconsistent, and many schools still adopt a one-size-fits-all approach. To bridge these gaps, there is a pressing need for more special educators, flexible curricula, widespread use of assistive technology, and enhanced teacher training programmes,” Satarawala added.

She further emphasised that collaboration between parents, teachers, and specialists is essential to create a holistic learning environment that ensures meaningful participation and nurtures the strengths of special needs children.

Importance of inclusive education

Special educators and psychologists stress the need for early intervention, adaptive teaching techniques, and inclusive classrooms that encourage peer learning. They emphasise that tailored educational strategies can help children with Down syndrome and other disabilities thrive.

When contacted, Dr Harish Shetty, a well-known psychiatrist associated with several social causes, said, “It is high time that mainstream schools opened their doors to children with Down syndrome and other differently abled children. Schools can hire special educators, which would not only support these children but also help sensitise other students, fostering a more inclusive environment. This will aid children with Down syndrome and other disabilities in acclimating to school life, boosting their self-confidence, and providing them with opportunities to socialise."

He added, “If handled with sensitivity and proper planning, schools can achieve true inclusivity. However, in India, there is a severe shortage of qualified special educators and counsellors. India lacks extensive facilities and infrastructure to support children with special needs. The basic groundwork for its implementation is also missing. There is also no dedicated policy or sufficient funding for this cause. I strongly recommend that at least one disability centre be established at the taluka level.”

“As Down Syndrome Day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by special needs children, it also highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms. Education should be a right, not a privilege. Ensuring an inclusive learning environment is a step toward a more equitable future,” emphasised Dr Shetty.

Learning challenges

Children with Down syndrome often face cognitive delays, attention difficulties, and speech impairments, making traditional learning environments challenging. While some children thrive in structured settings, others require individualised support, which is not always available.

Parents of children with Down syndrome share their experiences navigating the education system, emphasising the lack of trained educators, the need for personalised learning plans, and the emotional toll of advocating for their child’s right to education.

Umang Gajala, father of a 14-year-old boy with Down syndrome, said, “Only by improving our support systems, healthcare services, and inclusivity in education not just on paper but in classrooms can we create a more inclusive and compassionate society that empowers individuals with Down syndrome to lead fulfilling lives. We witness these struggles every day and do our best to create awareness, but we need more people to join us in making a difference.”

Kanika Singh, mother of a 17-year-old girl, echoed similar concerns: “In addition to being caregivers, parents become friends, teachers, and counsellors to their children with special needs because either schools are reluctant to admit them or are unequipped to provide them with the necessary support. The current education system marginalises their needs and offers little to nurture their abilities.”