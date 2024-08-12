The BJP on Monday rejected the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Hindenburg's allegation against the SEBI chairperson, saying it is a sham with an eye on weakening the Indian economy and destroying investment in the country

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday said there should be a discussion in Parliament on the Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, short-seller Hindenburg Research on Saturday launched a broadside against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, alleging she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations.

The Adani Group has termed the latest allegations malicious and said it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said a discussion on the allegations should be held in Parliament, as per the PTI.

"Let's wait for data to come. At present, the allegations have been denied," she said.

The BJP on Monday rejected the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Hindenburg's allegation against the SEBI chairperson, saying it is a sham with an eye on weakening the Indian economy and destroying investment in the country.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) line that the short-selling firm's charge and the opposition's criticism of the market regulator are part of a wider conspiracy.

While India is being globally seen as a safe, stable and promising market, the Congress wants to project that the Indian investment scenario is not safe, he alleged, suggesting the opposition party was seizing on the "chits" provided by foreign entities to damage economy.

Meanwhile, reacting on the Hindenburg report and allegations therein, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "Hindenburg is a financial institution located in America. They do the business of short-selling in different share markets. This is a conspiracy to attack the Indian stock market. Attempts are going on to disrupt and weaken the economy of India. Those standing with Hindenburg want to destroy the economy of India. Whether it is the Congress or the rest of the Opposition. This is a conspiracy against India and the Congress is standing with this conspiracy."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Hindenburg report and allegations therein, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "... Hindenburg is a financial institution located in America. They do the business of short-selling in different share markets. This is a conspiracy to attack the… pic.twitter.com/CPOA4u1oty — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

(with PTI and ANI inputs)