Supriya Sule claimed that government administration had cheated the honest taxpayers of Pune amidst the floods.

Supriya Sule. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Supriya Sule criticises govt over Pune floods: Honest taxpayers have been cheated x 00:00

Supriya Sule, an MP for the NCP-SP, has attacked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Central government for the floods in Pune that resulted from persistently high rainfall. She, speaking about the Pune floods, asserted that poor administration by the government had defrauded the city's honest taxpayers, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The taxpayers are suffering due to the government's mismanagement. My demand is that they have to give a clear package, clean the area, and ensure food and water supply. People's documents have gone missing, children's books have gone missing, and the government has to pay for all this. The honest taxpayers of Pune have been completely cheated by the government," according to the report said Sule.

The ANI report said that she also stated that the smart city concept has failed. “Smart city in the country has completely failed. Which city in this country is smart? Such a lot of money has been spent. Money was given for Har Ghar Jal and Har Ghar Nal but in a lot of places, there is no water in the source itself,” she added while speaking about the Pune floods.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected villages in Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar, Pune, to inspect the situation. He addressed public concerns and monitored the situation, the ANI report stated.

After his visit, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar stated, "There was never such an issue of waterlogging or flooding here in these areas but we don't know why it happened this time. We will talk to the locals and ask what they have to say about it. I spoke to them. We will speak to the technical team on this issue about what can be done next and take a further decision. For records and observations, the collector of the city, the commissioner of police and one official from the revenue department and the municipal corporation will come and do the needful."

Meanwhile, in Pune, the District Fire Brigade rescued 70 persons who had become stranded in floodwaters in the Nimbjanagar neighbourhood.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange signal for Mumbai on July 26 and a yellow alert on July 27, the report stated.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assessed the situation in Maharashtra, which is experiencing constant rainfall. Rainfall in Mumbai city was 44 mm during the last 24 hours, 90 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the western suburbs, as of 8:30 am on Thursday.