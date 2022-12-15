Breaking News
Hinduja group to invest Rs 35,000 crore in Maharashtra

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Chief Minister's Office tweeted that an MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic


The Maharashtra Government on Thursday said the Hinduja group will be investing Rs 35,000 crore in the state.


The Chief Minister's Office tweeted that an MoU was signed between the state government and Hinduja group in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



G P Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja of the Hinduja group were present on the occasion.


An official said the group has identified 11 sectors for investment in the state, including infrastructure, biotech, Electric Vehicles, manufacturing and health.

The Shinde government had come under fire earlier this year when Maharashtra lost some big-ticket projects including Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to other states. 

