Police finally register FIR against driver who was caught out after making inconsistent statements

The tempo traveller that was allegedly set on fire by the driver on March 19. Pic/PTI

Hinjewadi minibus fire: No unpaid dues of driver, says printing firm owner

The Pimpri Chinchwad police registered an FIR against Janardan Hambardikar, 56, on Friday under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has not yet been arrested as he is undergoing treatment for burns. The police have charged the accused with causing deaths by setting the staff bus of a graphics printing firm on fire and trying to harm others who survived. Further investigations are underway to determine whether he acted alone or if there were other factors involved in the incident, the police said.

Disputes with staff

The revelation that the minibus fire was a deliberate act of arson and not an accident sent shockwaves across Pune. Four innocent lives were lost in the fire, which was set by the bus driver, Janardan, in an act of revenge against his company, Vyoma Graphics, over unpaid dues and disputes with other employees. The owner of Vyoma Graphics, Nitesh Shah, has denied that there were any pending dues of the accused driver.

Frequently changed versions

The victims, identified as Shankar Shinde, Rajan Chavan, Gurudas Lokare, and Subhash Bhosale, were among the 14 employees travelling from Warje to Hinjewadi when the incident happened. The investigation took a turn after inconsistencies in Hambardikar’s statements raised suspicions.



Janardan Hambardikar, the accused driver. PIC/X/@sirajnoorani

Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat and Sub-Inspector Datta Kale conducted detailed interrogations, during which Hambardikar frequently changed his versions of events. Further technical analysis and CCTV footage provided crucial evidence, ultimately leading to his confession.

‘Did not intend to kill’

Hambardikar admitted that he had planned the incident in revenge against his company’s management, alleging mistreatment and unpaid wages. However, he claimed he never intended to kill anyone, the police said. Thorat said, “According to Hambardikar, his original plan was to create trouble for the company, but the fire spiralled out of control, leading to the tragic deaths.”

The police added that the survivors’ accounts and CCTV footage raised additional questions, particularly about why the rear emergency exit was not opened, which could have allowed more passengers to escape. Officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) later confirmed that the victims had attempted to unlock the emergency door incorrectly, causing it to jam.

The injured employees have been admitted to Surya Hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjewadi. Dr Shivpal Rathod, consultant general (surgery), Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjewadi said, “There are three patients currently under treatment. Two of them, Sandeep Shinde and the accused Janardhan, are in the ICU with first- and second-degree burns. Shinde has burns on his face and body.”

The official added that accused Janardhan has first- and second-degree burns on his lower limb. Vishwanath, who is in general ward with 5per cent–10 per cent burns, is recovering well and is tentatively scheduled for discharge in two days.

Families demand strict action

The families of the deceased have expressed outrage, demanding strict action against Hambardikar. They argue that if he had a grudge against the company, he should have targeted the management instead of endangering innocent lives. The incident has sparked widespread anger, with calls for stricter safety measures in employee transport services.

One of the relatives said that the innocents lost their lives and those whom the driver wanted to take revenge against escaped from the minibus. Vyoma Graphics owner Nitesh Shah said, “We are still in shock. We are cooperating with the police for investigation. We are with our employees and their families. They are our extended family. We are taking care of their medical issues. They have been with us for decades.”