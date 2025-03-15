Mumbaikars across the city turned every colour of the rainbow on Friday thanks to the festival of Rang Panchami or Holi. Of course, mid-day’s lensmen and lenswoman were on hand to capture the unbridled joy and many hues of the day
At Mahim Reti Bunder. Pic/Ashish Raje
At Shivaji Park. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
At Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje
At Dadar, Shivaji Park. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade
At Mahim Reti Bunder. Pic/Ashish Raje
At Juhu beach. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
At Kokan Nagar, Mahim. PIC/ASHISH RAJE
At Goregaon. Pic/Anurag Ahire
At Juhu beach. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi