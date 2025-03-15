Breaking News
Holi 2025: Mumbai goes multi-coloured!

Updated on: 15 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Mumbaikars across the city turned every colour of the rainbow on Friday thanks to the festival of Rang Panchami or Holi. Of course, mid-day’s lensmen and lenswoman were on hand to capture the unbridled joy and many hues of the day

At Mahim Reti Bunder. Pic/Ashish Raje

At Shivaji Park. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade



At Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje

At Dadar, Shivaji Park. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

At Mahim Reti Bunder. Pic/Ashish Raje

At Juhu beach. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At Kokan Nagar, Mahim. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

At Goregaon. Pic/Anurag Ahire

At Juhu beach. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

