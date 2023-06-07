Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Too much conversation is in itself an energy drainer. Keep other work in mind when agreeing to a new deadline.

Cosmic tip: Choose times to remain absolutely silent- just being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Life is good, as the mystery and enigma that is life gradually come into focus bringing clarity. You want company, yet prefer being alone.

Cosmic tip: Don’t make emotionally rash decisions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Control insecurity as the light at the end of the tunnel is visible now. Be patient.

Cosmic tip: Maintain trust even if people try to influence you to think otherwise.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Smaller issues at work are more important to unravel. Larger ones are resolved because of this.

Cosmic tip: Use love as a means for change, bringing a closeness you’ve craved.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Minor repairs are carried out. Maintain self- respect, giving others the same honour.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be over confident. It’s better to err on the side of predictable caution.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Singles enter the marriage dasha. A business meeting takes you out of town. Today is favourable for negotiations and meetings.

Cosmic tip: Be thoughtful and circumspect about what you say.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work hassles/ anxieties are dealt with superbly. Be aware of tone of voice when speaking with team members.

Cosmic tip: Don’t respond to someone unnaturally boosting your self-esteem. You’ll regret it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Singles enter a karmic cycle of finding love and romance. Giving caring and nurturing selflessly to family is appreciated. Be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Intentionally send positive vibes into the universe

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

You were quite content sometime back, so go back to having that mind-set once more.

Cosmic tip: Keep a balance between too much soul- searching and living in total non-awareness..





Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make decisions after careful thought. A positive karmic cycle is a magnet for good luck in all aspects.

Cosmic tip: Offer support when needed and request support when needed.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A celebration with family promises to be enjoyable. Gently but clearly refuse if someone impinges on priorities and valuable time.

Cosmic tip: Follow a timeline for when you stop work every day.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Encourage input from others as an exchange of ideas brings clarity. Keep daily routine relaxed and stress-free.

Cosmic tip: Ask yourself if there’s any need to be so belligerently assertive.





