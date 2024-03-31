Breaking News
Mumbai News
Horoscope today, April 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 01 April,2024 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 01.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Dealing with an extra possessive spouse/ partner can be quite emotionally draining. Delays at work are revealed for some.
Cosmic tip: Be diplomatic at work.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A family get together is great fun, with you planning to repeat this the following year. Do follow a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic justice received in the form of a legacy.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Appreciating relationships at face value keeps trust and love intact. Microscopic perusal of a new business idea or project is totally necessary.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time in the limelight.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
This karmic cycle highlights property and all that comes with it. Some consider opening a branch office.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get distracted when out as this opportunity can be used by thieves.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A relative who carries a secret resentment towards you gets in touch to discuss a matter. Keep an open mind when listening. A holiday is planned soon.
Cosmic tip: Don’t neglect a cough/ cold. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Generally, people take goodness as a sign of weakness; don’t allow anyone to take you for granted. Do drive carefully following traffic rules.
Cosmic tip: Keep the relationship with your  partner loving.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Energy levels are at optimum, so make use of them by completing as much work as possible in a day. Eat meals on time.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a loving equation with the spouse/ partner.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A trip overseas brings a karmic cycle to a natural ending. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Make intelligent use of emotions and imagination, putting yourself in the other person’s position.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Speak about achievements only to those who genuinely feel happy for you. Sharing a meal with friends is about re-bonding.
Cosmic tip: Disregard gossip about yourself. 

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles enter a karmic cycle for new relationships which may or may not work out long-term. 
Cosmic tip: Listen carefully when a distant relative talks about some family secrets.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Some permissions require necessary paperwork to be completed. Decrease noise pollution. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Make a joint decision with your spouse/ partner after discussing it.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Buying furniture for the home/ office is revealed. Ambitions can be realized in this karmic cycle of wishes manifesting.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this energy surge due to increased income.

