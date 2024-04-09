Horoscope today, April 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Shirley Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 10.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Use sunlight as an energy source, absorbing its rays every day. Troubles and pains end as this karmic cycle limps to a closure.
Cosmic tip: Be self-reliant to truly feel independent in every way.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Pay attention to something that is an intuitive red flag that requires greater understanding. Don’t skip meals, especially dinner.
Cosmic tip: Hold onto this sense of humour to help you navigate life’s natural travails.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Keep emotions under control, making up your mind and then staying with the decision taken. Do get enough rest.
Cosmic tip: Keep goals very short term since some of them could manifest very quickly.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Make plans keeping them to yourself, not allowing anyone to get even a slight inkling of future plans.
Cosmic tip: Try to keep the peace but without being the only one making compromises.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
The relationship with your mother/ mother-in-law improves. A relative shares disturbing news.
Cosmic tip: Make a genuine apology if you really want to make up with a friend. Don’t allow ego to dictate thoughts.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
An attitude of gratitude towards those who helped a long time ago nudges a positive cycle into place once more. Enjoy life.
Cosmic tip: Make time for family, enjoying whatever time you get together.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A relationship begun a long time ago was such fun at that point of time, but is no longer so.
Cosmic tip: Decide the next move very carefully since it’s a question of ethics.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remaining enmeshed in a time warp does no one any good- least of all to you. Let go. Take care of health.
Cosmic tip: Realize life moves on and the only reality is constant change.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Don’t over compensate out of guilt as that situation was one where you had no control over any decision. Learn to relax.
Cosmic tip: It’s best not to question something that just seems right.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Those seeking employment receive some interview calls (finally). Either the relationship with your spouse/ partner is great or you need to be tolerant.
Cosmic tip: Don’t over anticipate or over-think an issue or situation.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Enjoy this love with your spouse/ partner, but don’t be dependent on them for everything. Being independent keeps the relationship interesting.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this karmic cycle of feeling you’ve achieved something important professionally.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Using work as an excuse for emotional distancing is not the answer. Make the first move to communicate with loving understanding. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be truthful, but without being harsh or hurtful.