Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A financially positive period begins. Enjoying a friend’s company who has a fantastic sense of humour is a great way to spend the evening.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat today and where.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Continuing to remain focused on this new and slightly challenging project keeps the mind humming with anticipation at the next turn to be faced.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of details without getting confused by them.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Protracted negotiations make it necessary to have everything written down in black and white; but see the other person’s point of view too. Stay within legal limits.

Cosmic tip: Spend enough time with family.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A good day financially whether you are employed or self-employed. Past networking has brought very good results so far.

Cosmic tip: Don’t try to get even with someone as this is a waste of energy.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

The jigsaw puzzle of an issue has been bothering you, but now the last two pieces fit into place completing the picture. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Avoid extremes of behavior, words or actions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A short business trip is revealed, with the new contract being signed and sealed. Spending time with family is fun.

Cosmic tip: Be careful when committing to a short deadline in a new project.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Dealing with smaller details first and then moving onto the larger ones helps get some semblance of order in an assignment.

Cosmic tip: Make time to see to some repairs at home/ at work.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keep big financial decisions on hold as some more discussions have to be held for clarity. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take some changes in your stride as this is just life turning around.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Be prepared for work pressures to increase gradually as the day moves ahead. What you intuitive feel may not be correct.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with a friend to bring back a light hearted feeling.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

All in all this is a good day of achieving a lot of important work, as long as you don’t begin day dreaming. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Get busy with finalizing travel plans.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s the worst mistake to make presumptions when you know nothing about facts, as what’s said may not be the entire truth. Ask for clarity.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste precious working hours in soul searching.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A positive karmic cycle makes it easier to understand complex issues at work. Retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Be around people who have a happy outlook about life, not moaning and complaining all the time.