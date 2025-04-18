Breaking News
Horoscope today, April 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 19 April,2025 03:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 19.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
A financially positive period begins. Enjoying a friend’s company who has a fantastic sense of humour is a great way to spend the evening.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you eat today and where.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Continuing to remain focused on this new and slightly challenging project keeps the mind humming with anticipation at the next turn to be faced.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of details without getting confused by them.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Protracted negotiations make it necessary to have everything written down in black and white; but see the other person’s point of view too. Stay within legal limits. 
Cosmic tip: Spend enough time with family.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A good day financially whether you are employed or self-employed. Past networking has brought very good results so far. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t try to get even with someone as this is a waste of energy.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
The jigsaw puzzle of an issue has been bothering you, but now the last two pieces fit into place completing the picture. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Avoid extremes of behavior, words or actions. 

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A short business trip is revealed, with the new contract being signed and sealed. Spending time with family is fun.
Cosmic tip: Be careful when committing to a short deadline in a new project.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Dealing with smaller details first and then moving onto the larger ones helps get some semblance of order in an assignment. 
Cosmic tip: Make time to see to some repairs at home/ at work.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keep big financial decisions on hold as some more discussions have to be held for clarity. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Take some changes in your stride as this is just life turning around.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Be prepared for work pressures to increase gradually as the day moves ahead. What you intuitive feel may not be correct. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time with a friend to bring back a light hearted feeling.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
All in all this is a good day of achieving a lot of important work, as long as you don’t begin day dreaming. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Get busy with finalizing travel plans.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
It’s the worst mistake to make presumptions when you know nothing about facts, as what’s said may not be the entire truth. Ask for clarity.
Cosmic tip: Don’t waste precious working hours in soul searching.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A positive karmic cycle makes it easier to understand complex issues at work. Retain focus. 
Cosmic tip: Be around people who have a happy outlook about life, not moaning and complaining all the time.

