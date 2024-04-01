Breaking News
Horoscope today April 2 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Horoscope today, April 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 02 April,2024 12:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 2.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
There’s a favourable omen (if you believe in them) as about to leave home in the morning. Good luck.
Cosmic tip: Just accept a situation isn’t in your control. Don’t be anxious about it.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Total attentiveness to the work in hand is priority. Unfortunately, the client is unavailable. A party at night is enjoyable.
Cosmic tip: Keep the mind and decisions fluid as you deal with several options.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A family elder must get immediate medical attention. Ebb and flow of finances makes this a tricky time. Handle finances wisely. Don’t make major changes today.
Cosmic tip: Absorb some sunlight every day.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Reaching a goal is enough reason to celebrate (buy yourself a gift).
Cosmic tip: Have a great evening, but don’t allow the mind to dwell on differences of opinion or an argument had recently.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Being willing to change a mind-set that can sometimes be too stubborn works to your advantage in more ways than one. Consider it.
Cosmic tip: Resolve a conflict with an honest and loving discussion.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A conversation goes the way you want it to (initial words are important). The Tarot doesn’t want to be a spoilsport, but be careful about calories consumed.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this time with friends.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Singles enter a karmic cycle for meeting like-minded people. Work moves slightly slowly. Prepare yourself for an appointment with the dentist.
Cosmic tip: Do all you can to keep the relationship intense and passionate.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Remaining one step ahead of competition keeps morale high and creativity going from better to best. Meetings and business travel occupy almost the entire month. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Don’t minimize strengths.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Singles meet their soul-mate (some have a lasting relationship; for some it may be time-bound). Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Pay heed to opinions (even the unasked-for ones) but choose actions/ words independently.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A change of residence is revealed for some; or investing in property. Changes are karmic opportunities to grow and learn.
Cosmic tip: Allow situations to be. Don’t stir up conflict or unnecessary confrontations.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A harmonious first date may turn into a lasting friendship of great importance. Those beginning an online business do so during an auspicious and flourishing karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Don’t feel insecure around someone.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Distance yourself from negative people or those you feel aren’t truthful (what they portray is totally opposite to what they think of you).
Cosmic tip: Count your blessings every day. Be grateful for good health.

