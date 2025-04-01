Horoscope today, April 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

This karmic cycle of evolvement is interesting as it involves younger family members in it..

Cosmic tip: At least listen to advice given as it’s well meant, but you don’t have to take it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Money owed to you comes in shortly. Great happiness lies in store which is experienced soon.

Cosmic tip: Pursue long forgotten dreams as this karmic cycle throws the mind back to what you’ve desired.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Emotional turmoil ends now, but contain the ego. A stable financial period begins with new opportunities, possibilities and clearer paths.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait for the right time to initiate a new project.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Those with monthly loans to pay must budget expenses carefully. Working on two projects requires clarity and focus..

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between personal and professional life.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Stop sending reminders. Payment will come in.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to a mental journey that takes you from A to Z, highlighting so many positive situations.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Maintaining harmony without compromising on values or long held beliefs is the ideal way to live life. Be peaceful..

Cosmic tip: Let go of some situations you know can’t be changed as of now.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A karmic cycle of increased responsibility at work comes as a surprise (pleasant one). Try not to be obsessively attached to the past.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to your finances.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You will be shown the way if lost or seeking direction in life that could have been better if the right decision were taken.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas in every possible manner, including thoughts.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There may be some minor delays due to miscommunication that was unintentional, but created a mini chaos. There’s positive advice from a powerful friend. Health is good..

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this peace of mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Dealing with a stubborn, aggressive person is annoying, but has to be faced with patience and practical thinking.

Cosmic tip: Try to spend more time alone thinking/ reading inspirational literature.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Going on vacation soon results in having to complete a mountain of work. Deal with karmic debts with the right mindset of wanting to set wrongs- right..

Cosmic tip: Keep one decision to yourself.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A meeting with a stranger is important as the person plays a significant role in your life..

Cosmic tip: Tap into higher aspects of the mind to move on the spiritual path quickly.