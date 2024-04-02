Horoscope today, April 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Drive carefully. Don’t blow the vehicle horn unnecessarily (do your bit for noise pollution).

Cosmic tip: Be cautious, in fact extra cautious when speaking to someone who tends to react first and think later.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Dealing with an awkward and delicate issue with sensitivity and common sense is a great idea.

Cosmic tip: Give yourself a pat on the back for deciding to be calm and following through with intentions.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Delaying making holiday plans is revealed since there’s so much work to complete first. Heal fractured relationships by making the first move without being defensive.

Cosmic tip: Keep responses loving, yet to the point.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Dealing with life’s difficulties helps build character and maturity. Relationships require owning up to taking wrong decisions without adequate thought.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for the end of a financially low karmic cycle.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Management department at work suggests some changes be made to streamline work process, thereby bringing in smoother functioning of work. This karmic cycle is auspicious for property matters.

Cosmic tip: Accept transformations at work.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A slow moving karmic cycle is annoying, but there’s some good in it by the end of the day. There’s resolution and settlement of misunderstandings.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate finding something you thought was lost.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Re-cement a bond that had developed cracks over time, mainly due to taking each other for granted. Eat meals at regular times.

Cosmic tip: Consult a lawyer if there are any unanswered questions regarding property.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

You don’t believe in giving loans, so refusing in a polite manner is easy in the circumstances. Protect yourself from over-exertion and dehydration.

Cosmic tip: Listen to practical and commonsense advice a friend gives.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Attending prayer meetings and reading spiritual literature has drawn in peaceful thoughts which help accept circumstances calmly.

Cosmic tip: Accept past experiences as valuable learning lessons and an opportunity to work through karmas.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A consciously nurtured peaceful home atmosphere allows you to be more productive, especially if working from home.

Cosmic tip: Consciously learn wisdom in saying less than half of what you want to communicate.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Temper justice with compassion if badgered for an opinion between some people. Opening a branch office in another city or overseas is a consideration.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in an argument between three people.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those hailing from a conservative family will have to be very patient if the choice of spouse has already been made. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Say a prayer, dealing with changed circumstances with gratefulness.