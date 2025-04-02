Horoscope today, April 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 3.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Family make too many demands on your time. For some there is a change of residence/ working temporarily in another city.
Cosmic tip: Remember life is a learning experience, with all the highs and lows.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
There’s successful outcome to a problem that has been dogging you for a while now. Do have your eyes checked if suffering from headaches.
Cosmic tip: Make careful decisions at these crossroads in life.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s peace and harmony at home, because of which everyone can get on with whatever is the agenda for the day. Consider a second legal option before deciding.
Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Take an inventory of expectations and goals, pursuing them carefully. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t get engulfed with guilt since the situation was a mixture of too many people and opinions being involved.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Keeping an open mind and trusting unconditionally is good, but be careful too. Several new contracts are signed. Do consolidate income into savings.
Cosmic tip: Don’t waste precious energy with imagined worries and problems.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Take time off to study, learn new skills to help deal with new energy being manifested as of now. Modifying communication methods keeps away misunderstandings.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to a change for the better.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Be cautious when making new investments. Have blood pressure checked regularly.
Cosmic tip: Accept the past as something that has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it, but learn from it.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Certain parts of life fall into place, completing the puzzle of life. Understanding important issues creates greater togetherness.
Cosmic tip: Consider making well thought out life changes if you expect God to answer prayers.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A meeting is re-scheduled. So much needs to be sorted out (delegating work is advisable).
Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s not working out with faith. Let go of fear that’s holding you back.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Fears/ worries may cause insomnia. Consult the doctor about how to get enough sleep at night.
Cosmic tip: Be open to new happenings and approaches in life. A karmic cycle of change begins.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Sorting out the legal angle in a financial issue is important. Unusual ways to deal with changed circumstances signifies maturity and spiritual growth.
Cosmic tip: Do take time off to rest and rejuvenate.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Involving family in an important decision ensures the issue is discussed from all angles before deciding.
Cosmic tip: Quit focusing on what’s wrong; work at finding a solution both agree on. Discuss for greater clarity.