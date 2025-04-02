Horoscope today, April 3: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 3.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Family make too many demands on your time. For some there is a change of residence/ working temporarily in another city.

Cosmic tip: Remember life is a learning experience, with all the highs and lows.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

There’s successful outcome to a problem that has been dogging you for a while now. Do have your eyes checked if suffering from headaches.

Cosmic tip: Make careful decisions at these crossroads in life.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s peace and harmony at home, because of which everyone can get on with whatever is the agenda for the day. Consider a second legal option before deciding.

Cosmic tip: Be true to yourself.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Take an inventory of expectations and goals, pursuing them carefully. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get engulfed with guilt since the situation was a mixture of too many people and opinions being involved.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Keeping an open mind and trusting unconditionally is good, but be careful too. Several new contracts are signed. Do consolidate income into savings.

Cosmic tip: Don’t waste precious energy with imagined worries and problems.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Take time off to study, learn new skills to help deal with new energy being manifested as of now. Modifying communication methods keeps away misunderstandings.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a change for the better.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Be cautious when making new investments. Have blood pressure checked regularly.

Cosmic tip: Accept the past as something that has happened and there’s nothing you can do about it, but learn from it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Certain parts of life fall into place, completing the puzzle of life. Understanding important issues creates greater togetherness.

Cosmic tip: Consider making well thought out life changes if you expect God to answer prayers.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A meeting is re-scheduled. So much needs to be sorted out (delegating work is advisable).

Cosmic tip: Let go of what’s not working out with faith. Let go of fear that’s holding you back.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Fears/ worries may cause insomnia. Consult the doctor about how to get enough sleep at night.

Cosmic tip: Be open to new happenings and approaches in life. A karmic cycle of change begins.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Sorting out the legal angle in a financial issue is important. Unusual ways to deal with changed circumstances signifies maturity and spiritual growth.

Cosmic tip: Do take time off to rest and rejuvenate.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Involving family in an important decision ensures the issue is discussed from all angles before deciding.

Cosmic tip: Quit focusing on what’s wrong; work at finding a solution both agree on. Discuss for greater clarity.