Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 4.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Going out of town with a group of friends is extra special because someone you secretly love a lot is also present. Enjoy yourself.

Cosmic tip: Peacefully flow in the karmic tide of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Nurturing relationships to keep them peaceful is important. Talks with two prospective clients reach culmination. Income increases.

Cosmic tip: Give serious thought to what you want to convey.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s last-minute work to complete since a message also came in at the last minute. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Accept your own role in the situation first before blaming the other person.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A slow karmic cycle adds to general frustration, but accepting it keeps stress levels in check.

Cosmic tip: Deal with unexpected expenses on a need to have the job done (according to priority of importance).

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Making an effort to socialise more gets to be too much of an effort after a long working day.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be resentful about the fact that loved ones are too dependent on you.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Business enters a fast moving karmic cycle of many benefits coming in regularly. Too many clients want work completed urgently.

Cosmic tip: Don’t pry into other people’s lives even if you are good friends.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being systematic is one way to make sure all work gets completed in time.

Cosmic tip: Retain this A+ commitment to work, not only because it’s important, but it also incurs positive karmas.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A satisfying feeling of contentment is just the beginning of a karmic cycle that sees positive changes manifesting in life.

Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic even if you know more is possible.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Being diplomatic when disagreeing with the boss is a step forward in learning to keep opinions veiled.

Cosmic tip: Streamline chores and work that must be completed before leaving for the office.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Checking and re-checking facts takes longer than expected. Borrowed money is returned.

Cosmic tip: Don’t blame yourself for what happened. You did the right thing by warning the person about this outcome.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Move as far away as possible from people who are negative or only see adverse or are obsessively pessimistic. Income increases soon.

Cosmic tip: Be cautious about unburdening true facts about an incident.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Making amends after realising a mistake must not be approached from a self-entered point of view. Be peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Be warm and cordial towards friends, but don’t get close to too many.