Breaking News
Winds of change blowing across country: Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai Police arrests 9 pirates caught off Somalia coast by Indian Navy
MVA meeting fails to resolve deadlock over disputed seats
AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar jail
Maharashtra: Murder accused arrested 29 years after crime in Palghar
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today April 4 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
<< Back to Elections 2024

Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 April,2024 04:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Going out of town with a group of friends is extra special because someone you secretly love a lot is also present. Enjoy yourself.
Cosmic tip: Peacefully flow in the karmic tide of life.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Nurturing relationships to keep them peaceful is important. Talks with two prospective clients reach culmination. Income increases.
Cosmic tip: Give serious thought to what you want to convey.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
There’s last-minute work to complete since a message also came in at the last minute. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Accept your own role in the situation first before blaming the other person.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A slow karmic cycle adds to general frustration, but accepting it keeps stress levels in check.
Cosmic tip: Deal with unexpected expenses on a need to have the job done (according to priority of importance).

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Making an effort to socialise more gets to be too much of an effort after a long working day.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be resentful about the fact that loved ones are too dependent on you.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Business enters a fast moving karmic cycle of many benefits coming in regularly. Too many clients want work completed urgently.
Cosmic tip: Don’t pry into other people’s lives even if you are good friends.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being systematic is one way to make sure all work gets completed in time.
Cosmic tip: Retain this A+ commitment to work, not only because it’s important, but it also incurs positive karmas.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A satisfying feeling of contentment is just the beginning of a karmic cycle that sees positive changes manifesting in life.
Cosmic tip: Keep expectations realistic even if you know more is possible.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Being diplomatic when disagreeing with the boss is a step forward in learning to keep opinions veiled.
Cosmic tip: Streamline chores and work that must be completed before leaving for the office.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Checking and re-checking facts takes longer than expected. Borrowed money is returned.
Cosmic tip: Don’t blame yourself for what happened. You did the right thing by warning the person about this outcome.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Move as far away as possible from people who are negative or only see adverse or are obsessively pessimistic. Income increases soon.
Cosmic tip: Be cautious about unburdening true facts about an incident. 

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Making amends after realising a mistake must not be approached from a self-entered point of view. Be peaceful.
Cosmic tip: Be warm and cordial towards friends, but don’t get close to too many.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK