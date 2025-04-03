Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Increased income needs to be handled carefully and with wisdom, keeping future financial strength in mind. Regularly keep a check on blood pressurey.

Cosmic tip: Make an effort to understand an opposite viewpoint.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A relationship issue takes on enormous proportions and then settles down to being loving and affectionate. Freelancers sign an excellent project/deal.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables, if travelling.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

New beginnings aren’t due to any kind of a tsunami that occurs. Eat a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas as behind the scenes karmic movement is a time of receiving karmic justice..

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being involved in many diverse activities is enjoyable in its own way, keeping you on a high. A new contact gets in touch..

Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in an argument two people are having.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those in a relationship may want to get an unbiased opinion about it. Learning an alternative healing method is considered..

Cosmic tip: Consider the possibility of discussing a sensitive topic with an elder.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

New investment schemes should be discussed with a professional first before going ahead..

Cosmic tip: Consider the possibility of missing important options by only being aware of bigger issues.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Work requires excessively from you today (and long hours too). A holiday with your sweetheart brings you both even closer..

Cosmic tip: Move from the past, live in the present moment to enjoy life.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Friends understand when you explain pressures of work prevent you from meeting them more often. Meet deadlines without compromising on quality of work.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore intuition.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

There’s complete understanding now why the relationship fizzled out so quickly. All is forgiven from your side..

Cosmic tip: Don’t place more than necessary restrictions on yourself.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

There could be overseas travel and the beginning of a stable business partnership with two people. Past investments are still doing relatively well..

Cosmic tip: Be aware of reaching a crossroads in career/ business.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be careful with money, possessions, documents, etc. Some are surprised to be targeted by the love god (Cupid). Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Give careful and practical thought to why you want to relocate.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A relationship requires nurturing, being careful about what is said and how. .

Cosmic tip: Be aware if spending too much time by yourself.