Horoscope today, April 4: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 04 April,2025 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 4.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Increased income needs to be handled carefully and with wisdom, keeping future financial strength in mind. Regularly keep a check on blood pressurey.
Cosmic tip: Make an effort to understand an opposite viewpoint.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
A relationship issue takes on enormous proportions and then settles down to being loving and affectionate. Freelancers sign an excellent project/deal.
Cosmic tip: Be careful with money and valuables, if travelling.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
New beginnings aren’t due to any kind of a tsunami that occurs. Eat a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Make positive karmas as behind the scenes karmic movement is a time of receiving karmic justice..

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Being involved in many diverse activities is enjoyable in its own way, keeping you on a high. A new contact gets in touch..
Cosmic tip: Don’t get involved in an argument two people are having.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those in a relationship may want to get an unbiased opinion about it. Learning an alternative healing method is considered.. 
Cosmic tip: Consider the possibility of discussing a sensitive topic with an elder.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
New investment schemes should be discussed with a professional first before going ahead..
Cosmic tip: Consider the possibility of missing important options by only being aware of bigger issues.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Work requires excessively from you today (and long hours too). A holiday with your sweetheart brings you both even closer.. 
Cosmic tip: Move from the past, live in the present moment to enjoy life.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Friends understand when you explain pressures of work prevent you from meeting them more often. Meet deadlines without compromising on quality of work.
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore intuition. 

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
There’s complete understanding now why the relationship fizzled out so quickly. All is forgiven from your side..
Cosmic tip: Don’t place more than necessary restrictions on yourself.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
There could be overseas travel and the beginning of a stable business partnership with two people. Past investments are still doing relatively well.. 
Cosmic tip: Be aware of reaching a crossroads in career/ business.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Be careful with money, possessions, documents, etc. Some are surprised to be targeted by the love god (Cupid). Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Give careful and practical thought to why you want to relocate.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
A relationship requires nurturing, being careful about what is said and how. . 
Cosmic tip: Be aware if spending too much time by yourself.

