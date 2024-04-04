Horoscope today, April 5: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 5.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being immersed in work is good, but make time to meet extended family and close friends too. Love keeps you happy and so contented.

Cosmic tip: Treat yourself to an indulgence now and then.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A holiday rejuvenates the mind, spirit and body. Enthusiasm to deal with work is high when back at work.

Cosmic tip: Keep self-esteem at a comfortable level, speaking your mind in a non-hurtful manner.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A business trip allows relaxation time too, since meetings are staggered. Be frugal with words as they can’t be erased.

Cosmic tip: Be selective about what you eat, not overdoing food items you love.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Consider the job offer through the lens of practicality and long-term stability. Note down data and other information before a meeting.

Cosmic tip: Keep budget in mind when planning a trip with several friends.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Some have the opportunity to be a voice that gets heard for major decisions to be taken. Loaned money is returned with interest.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an exercise routine as advised (don’t overdo it)

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A busy day, but surprisingly not a tiring one; in fact, you can probably reach home earlier than usual.

Cosmic tip: Update yourself with new technology that’s relevant to the work you do.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Endless negotiations that required so much patience finally bring results soon.

Cosmic tip: Keep social life on hold for a while as tiredness tends to engulf you sometimes due to having late nights.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Income increases for self-employed Scorpios. Modifying the diet as advised helps strengthen immune and digestive system.

Cosmic tip: Allow trivial matters to slip by unnoticed, concentrating on those issues which help stabilize the relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Deal with new business ideas one step at a time to make the right decisions.

Cosmic tip: Let go of self-doubts, having greater confidence in yourself and what you are capable of achieving.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Seek out a good deal when planning a holiday and doing the bookings. A legal issue ends very suddenly.

Cosmic tip: Don’t allow anyone to play mind games with you. Be on your guard.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Keeping the team at work motivated is quite a challenge sometimes as one or two team members shirk responsibilities.

Cosmic tip: Control a trigger-response to something said or a comment made. Deal with it calmly.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Thoughts, words and actions must work in tandem with each other instead of against. (Be clear about what you hope to achieve first.)

Cosmic tip: Keep communication open, whether at work or at home.