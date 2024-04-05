Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Listen to this article Horoscope today, April 6 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 6.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Meetings with a possible client reach an important stage where talks could go either way.

Cosmic tip: Do get enough sleep, as a rested mind and body can then cope with a busy day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Dealing with competition in a principled manner is so you. A situation at work requires you remain in total control of some sensitive work.

Cosmic tip: Do your best in every situation- personal or professional.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

There’s a change of residence for some due to the landlord not wanting to extend the lease. Follow your dreams consistently.

Cosmic tip: Take a stand in an issue, albeit after considering all ramifications.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Remaining grounded and balanced by making it clear to friends you can’t party for a few days is imperative. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Follow up with good advice given at the right time.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Incorporate necessary changes very gradually as people shy away from anything new being introduced. Some lucky singles find true and faithful love and commitment.

Cosmic tip: Begin the process if thinking about relocating overseas.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A business offer/ deal/ contract is good news received. Try to understand why some relationships nosedive and some thrive. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Accept some restrictions in a good natured manner.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s good to hear from some friends who had ghosted themselves more than 15 years ago. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Develop a new skill or a hobby till a master of the craft.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Employed Scorpios are in line for a raise in salary. Maintain a professional attitude with the boss, colleagues and clients.

Cosmic tip: Focus on enhancing an important relationship that seemed to be gradually going downhill.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Those with a website or an e-business need to update it to keep up with changing times.

Cosmic tip: Truly embrace a reconciliation after so much drama that individually shook both your worlds.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

You wonder how so many people even survive without experiencing this emotional contentment and happiness.

Cosmic tip: Be grate things were not worse than you expected, even though the mind is still reeling in shock.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

People in general gossip about others; it’s their way of avoiding thinking about their miserable lives.

Cosmic tip: Be calm when someone tries to rile you or say things under their breath just to annoy.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Discuss an annoying subject. Figure out what there is about it that gets under the skin.

Cosmic tip: Turn around and give a flying kiss to the past. You are well rid of it.