Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Horoscope today, April 9: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 9.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being extra careful about a presentation highlights several mistakes which had been made. It’s early enough to rectify them. Two business trips out of town are revealed.

Cosmic tip: Wear the colour yellow today.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Delegating work saves time for yourself to deal with other very important things.

Cosmic tip: Keep communication with everyone clear and to the point. Don’t just assume the person understands what you are saying.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A contract is discussed in great detail as though it’s good, but there are too many angles you aren’t comfortable with.

Cosmic tip: Follow this inner light leading you on the spiritual journey.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A one-to-one meeting with the boss reveals true attitude towards you. A committed relationship keeps you so peaceful.

Cosmic tip: Wisely, offer some concrete help when the person needs it genuinely, don’t give unasked-for advice.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being talented and gifted is why you receive so much appreciation. Enjoy this attention. Take care of health.

Cosmic tip: Don’t misinterpret a casually friendly word or attitude as it doesn’t mean a thing.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Wishes coming true due to positive karmas made in the past is just so wonderful. Enjoy this.

Cosmic tip: Trustingly flow in this karmic tide allowing changes to manifest as they are supposed to.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Dealing with a different kind of a project is both a challenge and mentally satisfying.

Cosmic tip: Don’t live in a bubble as real life is quite different to the one you are exposed to.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A change of career is revealed for some (do this after careful thought). What you have in mind is inventive and original.

Cosmic tip: Know what the exact truth is before talking about it.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Vibes and closeness with family sees an improvement over time. A raise in salary is possible.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait out this slow karmic phase, engaging in other less important work for now.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Take unavoidable delays in the right manner. A complicated situation needs to be thought out carefully. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Maintain sangfroid when meeting someone from the past quite by chance.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle favours property matters. Your dedication to work is a beacon to others.

Cosmic tip: Make time to guide a new colleague at the office who is still learning the ropes about work.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Those seeking employment receive some interview e-mails. Issues can be resolved or explained easily if the tone is amicable and friendly. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t exaggerate something which is so simple actually.