Horoscope today, August 1: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Gauge the person’s body language before deciding to be outspoken and blunt. Avoid an uncomfortable conversation or situation with seniors. Financial situation improve gradually.

Cosmic tip: Weigh words before saying what’s on your mind.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Payments may be delayed; sending a reminder is fine. Diversifying client base requires strategic marketing on a regular basis.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared to change plans at the last minute (this may be optional).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Step back if feeling someone is trying to take advantage of you. Walk away. Health is good; get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Don’t innocently reveal all future plans. Not everyone wishes well for you.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Moving ahead with self-assurance sends right signals to those who matter.

Cosmic tip: Trust the Higher Power if plans don’t work out as expected. There’s very good reason for that, which is revealed soon.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Receiving expected news galvanizes you into making further plans for the next few days. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Find unusual ways to deal with an issue that raises its head over and over again.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An expense not provided for comes as a surprise, but you can take care of it very easily.

Cosmic tip: Do some soul searching and introspection, but don’t spend all free time doing so.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

All seems good on the surface, but tap the surface to unleash hidden energies and so many differences of opinion that whirl around in your mind.

Cosmic tip: Spend some time alone if possible.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Important yet sensitive relationships need to be handled skilfully. A legality involving property is resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Make good use of this karmic cycle that favours career/ business.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Recovery from a minor injury heals quickly. A job offer sounds good but a lot hinges on how the interview progresses.

Cosmic tip: Consciously don’t resist what you know is right in the given circumstances.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A certain amount of dissent is but natural when family is living together, but don’t defy just because.

Cosmic tip: Read between the lines to what is not mentioned. Treat that as most important information.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Feeling confident about attending a meeting; it comes as a shock when it takes a completely unexpected turn. Salvage what’s possible.

Cosmic tip: Remain in a position of advantage by unearthing every bit of information.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A slow moving karmic cycle is frustrating, but that won’t help hasten it. Gently flow in present circumstances.

Cosmic tip: Keep mind and emotions light hearted and willing to just have a good time.





