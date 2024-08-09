Horoscope today, August 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 10.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Someone you worked with earlier calls with a job offer or doing project based work. Patiently answer questions, even though you aren’t interested.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an unassuming and laid back attitude in general.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Security and stability have always been key pathways you travel on, taking no chances of any kind. Meet a friend today.

Cosmic tip: Be responsible for actions decided on to feel safe and protected.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Carefully protecting an important discovery; you are unsure when to make it known, so everyone benefits.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get discouraged easily. Life is a roller coaster- sometimes up, sometimes down, sometimes upside down.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Aiming to have the last word regarding property to be bought is right, since you really do know better.

Cosmic tip: Change attitude towards those you love, being more sensitive to their needs.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Work engulfs you completely, wishing it would just get completed by itself; but no such luck. Initiating working changes brings immediate results.

Cosmic tip: Continue giving unconditional love and not being critical or disparaging.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Career moves ahead quicker than last month, which feels good. Being happy in today is the right attitude.

Cosmic tip: Always keep perspective sharp and practical, no matter what issue is being dealt with.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Calling a friend is quite disturbing since they sound depressed and low. Do what you can to help.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge sometimes there’s no solution; accepting the situation is all that can be done.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s exchange of words (call it a duel) as you aren’t able to help yourself from retaliating. Try doing damage control to bring the situation to normal.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate family at all times.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Dealing with so many evolving issues keeps you busy. Be focused, but not on jealousy or mistrust. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Nurture a trusting attitude which helps keep the mind and emotions calm.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Memories resurface because there’s a need to face them and have a discussion about them too, with the relevant person.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this goodwill with positive thoughts, words and actions to incur positive karma.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle is favourable for travel, meeting potential clients and any kind of bureaucratic permissions that may be required.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate the love and care behind advice given which you’ve not asked for.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Meticulousness and focus helps complete work, keeping time management in mind always. Peacefully re-settle in a new home.

Cosmic tip: Rely on your own judgment, not getting carried away by opinions of different people.