Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today August 10 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, August 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 10 August,2024 12:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representative image

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, August 10: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 10.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Someone you worked with earlier calls with a job offer or doing project based work. Patiently answer questions, even though you aren’t interested.
Cosmic tip: Maintain an unassuming and laid back attitude in general.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Security and stability have always been key pathways you travel on, taking no chances of any kind. Meet a friend today. 
Cosmic tip: Be responsible for actions decided on to feel safe and protected.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Carefully protecting an important discovery; you are unsure when to make it known, so everyone benefits. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t get discouraged easily. Life is a roller coaster- sometimes up, sometimes down, sometimes upside down.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Aiming to have the last word regarding property to be bought is right, since you really do know better. 
Cosmic tip: Change attitude towards those you love, being more sensitive to their needs.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Work engulfs you completely, wishing it would just get completed by itself; but no such luck. Initiating working changes brings immediate results.
Cosmic tip: Continue giving unconditional love and not being critical or disparaging.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Career moves ahead quicker than last month, which feels good. Being happy in today is the right attitude.
Cosmic tip: Always keep perspective sharp and practical, no matter what issue is being dealt with.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Calling a friend is quite disturbing since they sound depressed and low. Do what you can to help. 
Cosmic tip: Acknowledge sometimes there’s no solution; accepting the situation is all that can be done.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
There’s exchange of words (call it a duel) as you aren’t able to help yourself from retaliating. Try doing damage control to bring the situation to normal.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate family at all times.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dealing with so many evolving issues keeps you busy. Be focused, but not on jealousy or mistrust. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Nurture a trusting attitude which helps keep the mind and emotions calm.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Memories resurface because there’s a need to face them and have a discussion about them too, with the relevant person. 
Cosmic tip: Maintain this goodwill with positive thoughts, words and actions to incur positive karma.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle is favourable for travel, meeting potential clients and any kind of bureaucratic permissions that may be required. 
Cosmic tip: Appreciate the love and care behind advice given which you’ve not asked for.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Meticulousness and focus helps complete work, keeping time management in mind always. Peacefully re-settle in a new home.
Cosmic tip: Rely on your own judgment, not getting carried away by opinions of different people.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK