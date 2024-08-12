Horoscope today, August 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 13.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Those just entering the workforce do so at an auspicious time. Continue with modified exercise routine.
Cosmic tip: Look inside your mind and heart for answers to something which is glaringly clear to others.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
The karmic cycle comes a full turn drawing in opportunities you missed out on earlier. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Keep in mind where you keep certain documents (it’s not in the usual place).
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Receiving good news from someone may prevent you from falling asleep quickly at night.
Cosmic tip: Be vocal if you’d rather not get involved in a tricky situation since you don’t have all details.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Someone you were close to earlier gets in touch, much to your surprise and secret irritation. Have eyesight checked if suffering from headaches.
Cosmic tip: Think about what goes around comes around sometime later.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Seeking financial advice and then making up your mind is a wise mind-set. A society matter requires having a building management meeting. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Keep in touch with a friend.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Aim for what you know is rightly deserved. This karmic cycle nudges you along on the right path.
Cosmic tip: Take care of health. Consult the doctor for any unusual aches or pains.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
You’d rather spend time enjoying peaceful natural surroundings, but unfortunately, life doesn’t always allow that.
Cosmic tip: Don’t choose the more difficult course of action as sometimes, it’s best to take the easier alternative.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
It’s advisable to cut down spicy food and what you know is not good for you.
Cosmic tip: Luxuriate and enjoy the fact you’ve achieved something that sounded quite impossible, or at least difficult.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Paying back debts incurred (if any) are revealed by the Tarot. Consult a doctor if there are indications of a cough/ cold.
Cosmic tip: An attitude of gratefulness draws in greater peace of mind.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keep pending work in control as there’s so much to complete. Do drink enough water.
Cosmic tip: Spend time with an elder to imbibe old fashioned ways of living (they still are very good).
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Travel for business negotiations and added responsibility is welcomed; in fact, you can meet a friend often as work takes you to where she/ he resides.
Cosmic tip: Celebrate this karmic justice you’ve received.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Being able to balance personal life and work perfectly speaks for your time management abilities. Don’t compare achievements with others; you are at the right level.
Cosmic tip: Get enough rest if recovering from fever.