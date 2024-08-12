Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 13: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 13.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Those just entering the workforce do so at an auspicious time. Continue with modified exercise routine.

Cosmic tip: Look inside your mind and heart for answers to something which is glaringly clear to others.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The karmic cycle comes a full turn drawing in opportunities you missed out on earlier. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind where you keep certain documents (it’s not in the usual place).

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Receiving good news from someone may prevent you from falling asleep quickly at night.

Cosmic tip: Be vocal if you’d rather not get involved in a tricky situation since you don’t have all details.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Someone you were close to earlier gets in touch, much to your surprise and secret irritation. Have eyesight checked if suffering from headaches.

Cosmic tip: Think about what goes around comes around sometime later.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Seeking financial advice and then making up your mind is a wise mind-set. A society matter requires having a building management meeting. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Keep in touch with a friend.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Aim for what you know is rightly deserved. This karmic cycle nudges you along on the right path.

Cosmic tip: Take care of health. Consult the doctor for any unusual aches or pains.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

You’d rather spend time enjoying peaceful natural surroundings, but unfortunately, life doesn’t always allow that.

Cosmic tip: Don’t choose the more difficult course of action as sometimes, it’s best to take the easier alternative.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

It’s advisable to cut down spicy food and what you know is not good for you.

Cosmic tip: Luxuriate and enjoy the fact you’ve achieved something that sounded quite impossible, or at least difficult.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Paying back debts incurred (if any) are revealed by the Tarot. Consult a doctor if there are indications of a cough/ cold.

Cosmic tip: An attitude of gratefulness draws in greater peace of mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keep pending work in control as there’s so much to complete. Do drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Spend time with an elder to imbibe old fashioned ways of living (they still are very good).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Travel for business negotiations and added responsibility is welcomed; in fact, you can meet a friend often as work takes you to where she/ he resides.

Cosmic tip: Celebrate this karmic justice you’ve received.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being able to balance personal life and work perfectly speaks for your time management abilities. Don’t compare achievements with others; you are at the right level.

Cosmic tip: Get enough rest if recovering from fever.