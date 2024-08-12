Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 14: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The universe provides for us in magical ways as long as you are only seeking what is by right, yours.

Cosmic tip: Make quality time for an elder even though you are so busy.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Knowing life is headed in the right way is not enough; you need further assurances about a situation. Avoid self-diagnosis.

Cosmic tip: Insist on legalizing a relationship since this is important for you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A favourable time for signing deals you’ve been negotiating with relentless patience. Today is auspicious if in the hospitality sector.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy receiving a commitment, whether in a relationship or for a job.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

It’s a very enjoyable casual conversation; it’s a nasty surprise when the person take umbrage at some word used.

Cosmic tip: Consciously think positive thoughts. Be aware if slipping back to how you were.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Now that you’ve attracted so much work, you wish there was some free time too. Reading various e-mails and working on finances keeps you busy.

Cosmic tip: Make time for relaxation and enjoyment.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Feeling an immediate fascination for someone is fine as long as nothing is done about it. Keep focus on what gets you ahead in life.

Cosmic tip: Consciously nurture the mind, body and soul.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Singles meet their karmic soul-mate; the bonding and chemistry is immediate and strongly loving. Super sharp concentration helps complete work quickly.

Cosmic tip: Check with your doctor if you really need to supplements.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Being emotionally self-sufficient is understandable, but is missing out on life and living worth it? Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Maintain this toned down plain speaking attitude that gets work done double quick.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Practising restraint sometimes works better than a sledgehammer attitude. Keep the discussion well balanced.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from using too much force and energy in trying to prove a point. Let it be.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

What’s over is done and dusted as far as you are concerned, just planning on carrying on with life. Hold emotions tightly knit.

Cosmic tip: Disconnect from daily living in the evening if possible.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

It’s a shock to know a financial fund invested in doesn’t perform as well as expected. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Take it with the right attitude when someone finds mistakes in completed work.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life may seem to be going a little wrong; keep major decisions for tomorrow, as this karmic cycle blocks new beginnings.

Cosmic tip: Accept help when offered it; don’t try to cope with everything yourself.