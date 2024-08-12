Horoscope today, August 15: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 15.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A particularly annoying client wants the marketing ploy to be changed yet again.

Cosmic tip: Keep relationships cordial with family even though there are a couple of people you would rather not associate with.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

One financial fund does extremely well; you are glad to have listened to advice. Emotions are slightly frayed after a discussion.

Cosmic tip: Allow life and circumstances to play out before giving a reply.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

This karmic cycle supports equation with siblings, bringing a closer bond and being mutually concerned for each other. Drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Make it a point in life to only follow the truth.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic relationship is actually in balance even if it feels otherwise. International travel is revealed for some. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Learn or practice a stress management technique you identify with.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Legal issues regarding property are ironed out. Appreciating newer ideas increases breadth of vision, living in a changing world of people thinking differently.

Cosmic tip: Keep emotions in the background when making financial decisions.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Virgos with their own business leave behind a time of financial insecurity. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Happily live through this time of there being relatively less pressures and issues to resolve for others.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Interviews or negotiations end on a positive note that’s quite disarmingly frank. Make an intelligent wish in this karmic cycle of wishes being granted very soon.

Cosmic tip: Be verbally appreciative of loved ones.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A long day commences with you being mentally prepared for it. Making new contacts and working on creative projects are revealed.

Cosmic tip: Don’t get dazzled with outer trappings; appreciate genuine and deeper feelings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Today supports investments and finances. Re-read a contract, making some changes acceptable to all people concerned before signing. Consume a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Cosmic tip: Hold onto this happy and contented mind-set.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Increasing social networking and making new contacts is necessary for the kind of profession you are in. Learn new skills, enhancing present ones.

Cosmic tip: Remain invested in important relationships with love and care.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Spiritual and meditative practices increase awareness, helping live in the moment. Trust instincts if you feel someone is not being truthful.

Cosmic tip: Protect a new relationship from negative vibes by keeping it low-key.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Miscommunication can cause more than a few problems if you react impulsively. Be clear.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this new and stronger you after passing through tough times and surviving with your head held high.