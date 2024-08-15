Horoscope today, August 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 16.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Stay away from legal problems if self-employed.

Cosmic tip: Be the one to make the first move when there’s an unnecessary argument in the morning. Don’t begin the day not talking to each other.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Knowing when to give advice and when to maintain silence is a sign of wisdom.

Cosmic tip: Continue with healthy eating patterns, drinking enough water, exercising and getting enough sleep.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Feeling betrayed is understandable; at the same time think whether this issue is really important.

Cosmic tip: Pay attention to the inner voice that shows a way out of a situation not of your making.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A major purchase is made. Trying to sway events in your favour may not be a good idea.

Cosmic tip: Play the benefactor even if you feel like verbalising a few cutting remarks.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There seems to be trouble on the horizon at home between two people. Defuse the situation as best as you can.

Cosmic tip: Live life realistically to be true to your inner self.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Relationships are good and continue to be so. A hotel room is booked for a mini break. Have blood pressure monitored from time to time.

Cosmic tip: Prioritise life and daily living to simplify it.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being annoyed with a family member is only temporary; talking about it helps normalising vibes.

Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from someone you trust rather than just rushing into a situation.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Keep relationships with colleagues pleasant yet professional. Sleep well, drink enough water, having lunch on time.

Cosmic tip: Meditate, pray; do whatever works for you, to heal the mind about a relationship.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Hoping you aren’t misunderstanding what seems to be someone’s interest in you, thinking before speaking is best.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends who are genuinely fond of you.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Keeping the connection strong with someone you love and respect is easy and reciprocated wholeheartedly.

Cosmic tip: Turning down a party invitation is fine if you truly feel it will be quite boring.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Setting a slightly higher achievement for yourself keeps focus sharp. This is a fertile time for younger Aquarians.

Cosmic tip: Think in a constructive manner, keeping the mind free from unnecessary conflicts.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Be extra careful when speaking over the phone with a touchy and sensitive relative. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from someone you promised yourself it was the end, and wouldn’t meet again.