Horoscope today, August 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 16.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Stay away from legal problems if self-employed.
Cosmic tip: Be the one to make the first move when there’s an unnecessary argument in the morning. Don’t begin the day not talking to each other.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Knowing when to give advice and when to maintain silence is a sign of wisdom.
Cosmic tip: Continue with healthy eating patterns, drinking enough water, exercising and getting enough sleep.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Feeling betrayed is understandable; at the same time think whether this issue is really important.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to the inner voice that shows a way out of a situation not of your making.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
A major purchase is made. Trying to sway events in your favour may not be a good idea.
Cosmic tip: Play the benefactor even if you feel like verbalising a few cutting remarks.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
There seems to be trouble on the horizon at home between two people. Defuse the situation as best as you can.
Cosmic tip: Live life realistically to be true to your inner self.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Relationships are good and continue to be so. A hotel room is booked for a mini break. Have blood pressure monitored from time to time.
Cosmic tip: Prioritise life and daily living to simplify it.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being annoyed with a family member is only temporary; talking about it helps normalising vibes.
Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from someone you trust rather than just rushing into a situation.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keep relationships with colleagues pleasant yet professional. Sleep well, drink enough water, having lunch on time.
Cosmic tip: Meditate, pray; do whatever works for you, to heal the mind about a relationship.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Hoping you aren’t misunderstanding what seems to be someone’s interest in you, thinking before speaking is best.
Cosmic tip: Meet friends who are genuinely fond of you.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keeping the connection strong with someone you love and respect is easy and reciprocated wholeheartedly.
Cosmic tip: Turning down a party invitation is fine if you truly feel it will be quite boring.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Setting a slightly higher achievement for yourself keeps focus sharp. This is a fertile time for younger Aquarians.
Cosmic tip: Think in a constructive manner, keeping the mind free from unnecessary conflicts.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Be extra careful when speaking over the phone with a touchy and sensitive relative. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from someone you promised yourself it was the end, and wouldn’t meet again.