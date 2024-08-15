Breaking News
Maratha quota: Need all party meet for quota issue, says Ajit Pawar
Kandivali school teacher booked for molesting 7th-grade student
Gujarat: 60 kg charas worth Rs 30 crore found off Navsari coast
Delhi cop among two injured by Chinese manjha
Punishment given for crimes against women should be publicised, says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Horoscope today August 16 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today, August 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 16 August,2024 03:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Horoscope today, August 16: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 16.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Stay away from legal problems if self-employed. 
Cosmic tip: Be the one to make the first move when there’s an unnecessary argument in the morning. Don’t begin the day not talking to each other.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Knowing when to give advice and when to maintain silence is a sign of wisdom. 
Cosmic tip: Continue with healthy eating patterns, drinking enough water, exercising and getting enough sleep.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Feeling betrayed is understandable; at the same time think whether this issue is really important.
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to the inner voice that shows a way out of a situation not of your making. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A major purchase is made. Trying to sway events in your favour may not be a good idea. 
Cosmic tip: Play the benefactor even if you feel like verbalising a few cutting remarks.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
There seems to be trouble on the horizon at home between two people. Defuse the situation as best as you can. 
Cosmic tip: Live life realistically to be true to your inner self.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Relationships are good and continue to be so. A hotel room is booked for a mini break. Have blood pressure monitored from time to time. 
Cosmic tip: Prioritise life and daily living to simplify it.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being annoyed with a family member is only temporary; talking about it helps normalising vibes. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to advice from someone you trust rather than just rushing into a situation. 

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Keep relationships with colleagues pleasant yet professional. Sleep well, drink enough water, having lunch on time. 
Cosmic tip: Meditate, pray; do whatever works for you, to heal the mind about a relationship.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Hoping you aren’t misunderstanding what seems to be someone’s interest in you, thinking before speaking is best.
Cosmic tip: Meet friends who are genuinely fond of you.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Keeping the connection strong with someone you love and respect is easy and reciprocated wholeheartedly.
Cosmic tip: Turning down a party invitation is fine if you truly feel it will be quite boring.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Setting a slightly higher achievement for yourself keeps focus sharp. This is a fertile time for younger Aquarians.
Cosmic tip: Think in a constructive manner, keeping the mind free from unnecessary conflicts.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Be extra careful when speaking over the phone with a touchy and sensitive relative. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from someone you promised yourself it was the end, and wouldn’t meet again.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK