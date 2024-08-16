Horoscope today, August 17 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 17

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 17.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Not wanting to take the middle path when talks are held is a double edged sword. What do you stand to gain/lose?.

Cosmic tip: Face the truth so there’s no ill feeling later.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Be careful if driving today, following safety traffic rules. Some readily give a commitment.

Cosmic tip: Mollify with a smile, words that have to be spoken, though it’s a different line of reasoning.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

An issue that seems to be interminable finally ends with a simple solution. A hectic day keeps you busy.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be impatient if a relationship moves ahead much slower than expected.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Surprising news keeps you glued to the phone for a long time. Updating work related skills is always a good idea.

Cosmic tip: Don’t overdo teasing a friend. Avoid it like the plague instead.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Avoid taking a stand that pits you against the boss or another senior colleague. Remember to drink enough water.

Cosmic tip: Improve the relationship by letting go of control issues. Nurture the love instead.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A safe investment you hear about is too tempting to let it go.

Cosmic tip: Consciously stop being on social media at least one hour before bedtime to relax, getting the mind ready for sleep.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A more meaningful life is the next karmic cycle that deals with major positive changes. Don’t be afraid of making a decision.

Cosmic tip: Stand up for yourself if feeling unsupported by your spouse/partner.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having been disappointed so many times, you wonder if this attraction will be a true relationship.

Cosmic tip: Continue having self-respect, which is as important as people respecting you.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A short period of indecision at work comes to an end. Giving and receiving unconditional love creates closeness with immediate family.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait for true love as it turns the corner.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Couples who have drifted far apart may consider at least talking to each other.

Cosmic tip: Look at a broader vision of life that helps keep perspective, being able to deal with life better.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

The job may be in jeopardy if you indulge in unnecessarily bluntly heated words with the boss. It will be a long time before you find another job.

Cosmic tip: Keep a cool head.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The boss is being inordinately difficult, but it’s important they see your point. Talk about it tomorrow.

Cosmic tip: Discuss your views without insisting you are right and the other person is wrong.