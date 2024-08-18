Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative images

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 19: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keeping your higher self stronger and in control is the best way to walk up the karmic path.

Cosmic tip: Control misplaced jealousy or suspicion as the person has a crystal clear aura.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Self-forgiveness helps let go of the past easily, drawing in peace of mind.

Cosmic tip: Speak about a situation in life you’ve kept secret to someone trustworthy, knowing you will never be betrayed.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Plans made fall apart due to an authority figure. The person is only trying to be helpful.

Cosmic tip: Be less critical about yourself. This is a good way to deal with anxiety.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A friend distancing themselves is a mystery to you, but think carefully about a message sent by you.

Cosmic tip: Make changes in lifestyle that help flow with the tide and not against it.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

You’ve been well prepared for today, but unfortunately this is a slow karmic phase of cosmic delays.

Cosmic tip: Introspect, silently and with complete focus to seek emotional or logical answers to a question.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Those wanting to be self-employed must do proper research and also consult various people about its workability before beginning.

Cosmic tip: Try not to have a late night as tomorrow is a working day.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Systematically and diplomatically putting in a word about a vacant position at work should bring positive results. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from repeating a situation you had promised never to repeat.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A new karmic cycle advises a period of inaction to mull over a move before going ahead with it. Don’t be impatient.

Cosmic tip: Learn from past experiences and count your blessings every day.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Technology issues may take a while to be fixed. Family is closer knit with more unconditional acceptance. Buying property has been a consideration for a while.

Cosmic tip: Remember karmic lessons learnt over the years.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Having alternate ideas ready helps deal easily with a difficult and cantankerous client. A partnership with two people works out well long term.

Cosmic tip: Make a secret wish and wait for it to manifest.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Singles meeting someone new for a coffee date can’t wait to get away; they are so bored and underwhelmed.

Cosmic tip: Keep flights of fancy well under control after receiving some interesting news.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Living in comfort and luxury is something worked at by taking care of karmic debts willingly.

Cosmic tip: Think of two glaringly visible reasons why the relationship failed to be very long term.