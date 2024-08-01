Horoscope today, August 2: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 2.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Remaining focused on work helps use this positive karmic cycle intelligently.

Cosmic tip: Keep the mind under control, not allowing it to wander all over the place, because so much time is wasted then.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Today is auspicious for financial and legal matters, signing contracts or having initial meetings.

Cosmic tip: Be tolerant with someone older who makes a comment not meant to sound the way it does.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A financial tip from the bank’s relationship manager draws in a bonanza later when the policy matures.

Cosmic tip: Consciously don’t get involved in office politics; don’t even comment if a colleague mentions something.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

This isn’t the right time to make a business investment as some Cancereans maybe slightly under-capitalized. A relationship may be based purely on attraction with no focus on true compatibility.

Cosmic tip: Be practical.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Key business contacts may call long after they promised to, so don’t get worried. Speak normally and calmly. Do maintain a healthy diet.

Cosmic tip: Don’t follow financial advice blindly, though think it through.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

What annoys is covert manipulation done with an innocent expression. You know what is right, so follow instincts. Keep communication to barest minimum.

Cosmic tip: Feel strong by walking away from a loser situation.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Re-check mails before sending them; and send the right e-mail to the right person. An unusually busy time at work may be slightly distracting.

Cosmic tip: Understand a matter thoroughly before giving your opinion.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Unrelated changes evolve which requires taking some important decisions. Family finances need to be re-worked if monhlys expenses have increased. Someone younger gets in touch.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of general health and self-care.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

This karmic cycle favours romance, meeting new people and attending various parties. Inform family about forthcoming trips.

Cosmic tip: Consciously work through anger and disappointment to draw in calmer vibes and peace of mind.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

New friends made are not the kind with whom friendship flourishes.

Cosmic tip: Be on your guard when someone is extra sweet to you. There has to be and ulterior motive for honeyed words.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

A slowly moving project requires all your patience and perseverance. Speaking from the heart resolves stubbornly annoying issues.

Cosmic tip: Trust people, but only once they’ve proved themselves to be worthy of this honour.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Property matters are smoothed over in just the right manner. Do cut down on endless cups of tea/ coffee.

Cosmic tip: Keep body language relaxed so family is confident about approaching you for help.



