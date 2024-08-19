Horoscope today, August 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Though not in favour of so much added expense, but keep misgivings to yourself if possible. Hold onto this joyful mindset and pleasure of feeling well.

Cosmic tip: Aim to have an early night.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Still not being able to trust someone who has moved away from the city doesn’t matter. Eat a well-balanced diet.

Cosmic tip: Concentrate on the here and now, letting go of the past.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The universe sends another exit plan if you’d be interested in it. Not wanting to connect emotionally is your choice to decide on.

Cosmic tip: Spend time doing something quite different, like social work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Nurturing instincts are strong as you can completely understand the stress someone is passing through. Be at home in the evening.

Cosmic tip: Have patience and faith which helps life move forward once more.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Two new projects/assignments you have to deal with are just the kind of work you like to deal with. Enjoy them.

Cosmic tip: Be mentally willing to let go of this stubborn mindset.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s quite alright if you’d rather not meet some friends as they are just ‘takers’. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition that pinpoints the need to be less reactive or speak impulsively.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Being emotionally reticent is your personality which you tend to take very seriously. Wanting to be emotionally self-protective is understandable.

Cosmic tip: Lighten up is the cosmic advice.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Spending time with nature is refreshing; that’s when ideas about how to deal with work emerge.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of receiving with happiness, whatever the universe grants in this lucky karmic cycle.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Reacting angrily and impulsively to something said has to be avoided, it wasn’t meant as disparagement.

Cosmic tip: Depend on inner strength to help get through this day to the best of your ability.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Receiving financial news makes the day brighter. Friends you had ‘unfriended’ get in touch, making it quite awkward. Should you politely take the call?.

Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from driving the vehicle.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Those facing relationship issues may decide to go for couple’s therapy to help pinpoint issues.

Cosmic tip: Give practical and workable advice when asked for it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Life at the moment seems ideal, but issues ooze out as time goes by. Deal with them quickly.

Cosmic tip: Be traditional. Living in may not be conducive to a committed and strong relationship.