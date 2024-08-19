Breaking News
Horoscope today, August 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 20 August,2024 03:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative image

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 20.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Though not in favour of so much added expense, but keep misgivings to yourself if possible. Hold onto this joyful mindset and pleasure of feeling well.
Cosmic tip: Aim to have an early night.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Still not being able to trust someone who has moved away from the city doesn’t matter. Eat a well-balanced diet. 
Cosmic tip: Concentrate on the here and now, letting go of the past.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
The universe sends another exit plan if you’d be interested in it. Not wanting to connect emotionally is your choice to decide on. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time doing something quite different, like social work.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Nurturing instincts are strong as you can completely understand the stress someone is passing through. Be at home in the evening. 
Cosmic tip: Have patience and faith which helps life move forward once more.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Two new projects/assignments you have to deal with are just the kind of work you like to deal with. Enjoy them. 
Cosmic tip: Be mentally willing to let go of this stubborn mindset.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
It’s quite alright if you’d rather not meet some friends as they are just ‘takers’. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition that pinpoints the need to be less reactive or speak impulsively.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Being emotionally reticent is your personality which you tend to take very seriously. Wanting to be emotionally self-protective  is understandable.
Cosmic tip: Lighten up is the cosmic advice.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Spending time with nature is refreshing; that’s when ideas about how to deal with work emerge.
Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of receiving with happiness, whatever the universe grants in this lucky karmic cycle.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Reacting angrily and impulsively to something said has to be avoided, it wasn’t meant as disparagement. 
Cosmic tip: Depend on inner strength to help get through this day to the best of your ability.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Receiving financial news makes the day brighter. Friends you had ‘unfriended’ get in touch, making it quite awkward. Should you politely take the call?.
Cosmic tip: Stop yourself from driving the vehicle.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Those facing relationship issues may decide to go for couple’s therapy to help pinpoint issues. 
Cosmic tip: Give practical and workable advice when asked for it.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Life at the moment seems ideal, but issues ooze out as time goes by. Deal with them quickly. 
Cosmic tip: Be traditional. Living in may not be conducive to a committed and strong relationship.

