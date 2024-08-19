Horoscope today, August 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 21.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Taking advice from a mentor helps side-step several challenges you are likely to face. Don’t get carried away when shopping online with great discounts offered.

Cosmic tip: Just do your duty without any expectations.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Living peacefully in the moment allows releasing negativity tied together with the past. A friend is keen you join them on a mini holiday out of town.

Cosmic tip: Try not to be hyper-sensitive.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Make it a daily habit to jot down expenses. Obstacles are left behind in this karmic cycle.

Cosmic tip: Promise yourself to live with self-awareness at all times, especially in words and actions.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The Tarot reveals an increase in salary for some, or increased income from a second source. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t contradict or go against intuition which bubbles up from the sub-conscious mind.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Make certain a creative idea is your baby. Don’t give anyone any opportunity to point fingers at you. A new business begins.

Cosmic tip: Keep a check on unjustified anger, not being hypercritical either.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Hope you’ve had a good night’s sleep since today is a challenging workday; maintaining focus is extra important.

Cosmic tip: Ask for emotional support if it’s really needed, since you are a strong person.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A relationship goes to a newer level altogether which is good news for the heart and soul. A confrontation won’t manifest.

Cosmic tip: Sit back, enjoy the evening reading or listening to music.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Efficiency and output at work improves a hundredfold due to an interactive session with colleagues.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and understanding with family; this keeps underlying vibes peaceful and in sync with each other.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Try and avoid arguments if living with in-laws as it just makes vibes at home uncomfortable.

Cosmic tip: Do your very best in all circumstances and conditions, especially if wanting to prove a point.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle advises proceeding with caution, staying away from unnecessary arguments and points of differences. Let go if the person shows disinterest.

Cosmic tip: Giving up a habit speaks for awareness and self-love.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Circumstances may never be perfect, so accepting life as it flows along makes it easier to deal with it.

Cosmic tip: Give up repeating old and negative habitual patterns that annoy even you.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Expenses you were aware of finally manifest, but it’s still upsetting. Completing work responsibly, making sure deadline is kept, is so you.

Cosmic tip: Incur positive karma by happily making time for family.