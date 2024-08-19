Horoscope today, August 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Representative image
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 21.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Taking advice from a mentor helps side-step several challenges you are likely to face. Don’t get carried away when shopping online with great discounts offered.
Cosmic tip: Just do your duty without any expectations.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Living peacefully in the moment allows releasing negativity tied together with the past. A friend is keen you join them on a mini holiday out of town.
Cosmic tip: Try not to be hyper-sensitive.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Make it a daily habit to jot down expenses. Obstacles are left behind in this karmic cycle.
Cosmic tip: Promise yourself to live with self-awareness at all times, especially in words and actions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
The Tarot reveals an increase in salary for some, or increased income from a second source. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Don’t contradict or go against intuition which bubbles up from the sub-conscious mind.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Make certain a creative idea is your baby. Don’t give anyone any opportunity to point fingers at you. A new business begins.
Cosmic tip: Keep a check on unjustified anger, not being hypercritical either.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Hope you’ve had a good night’s sleep since today is a challenging workday; maintaining focus is extra important.
Cosmic tip: Ask for emotional support if it’s really needed, since you are a strong person.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A relationship goes to a newer level altogether which is good news for the heart and soul. A confrontation won’t manifest.
Cosmic tip: Sit back, enjoy the evening reading or listening to music.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Efficiency and output at work improves a hundredfold due to an interactive session with colleagues.
Cosmic tip: Be loving and understanding with family; this keeps underlying vibes peaceful and in sync with each other.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Try and avoid arguments if living with in-laws as it just makes vibes at home uncomfortable.
Cosmic tip: Do your very best in all circumstances and conditions, especially if wanting to prove a point.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
This karmic cycle advises proceeding with caution, staying away from unnecessary arguments and points of differences. Let go if the person shows disinterest.
Cosmic tip: Giving up a habit speaks for awareness and self-love.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Circumstances may never be perfect, so accepting life as it flows along makes it easier to deal with it.
Cosmic tip: Give up repeating old and negative habitual patterns that annoy even you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Expenses you were aware of finally manifest, but it’s still upsetting. Completing work responsibly, making sure deadline is kept, is so you.
Cosmic tip: Incur positive karma by happily making time for family.