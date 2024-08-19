Horoscope today, August 22: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Hearing from an ‘ex’ is not only uninspiring but also hugely annoying. Ignore the message if you feel that’s better.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this emotionally enriching time.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

As an end to certain problems draws nearer you can feel celestial vibes around you also undergoing a make-over. Be peaceful and calm.

Cosmic tip: Take your chosen path if you feel its better.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Though ready for any eventuality; you would rather not make the first aggressive move, which is wise. A colleague appreciates help given willingly.

Cosmic tip: Give pure and unadulterated love to receive likewise.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Experiencing pressure from some friends is annoying, which you manage to conceal; don’t allow anyone to push you around. Enjoy a quiet evening.

Cosmic tip: Luxuriate in this feeling of being well and contented.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

An older relative wants to give what is rightfully yours, but wait and see how situations play out. A meeting is cancelled, then rescheduled for next week.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this emotional bonding.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Giving the impression of being highly secretive isn’t intentional; it’s just that you are so irritated, so don’t want to say anything you regret later.

Cosmic tip: Make a well thought out decision.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Though it’s an extra busy day, but do make time for lunch. A job offer feels like you’ve been devalued.

Cosmic tip: Spend time together by getting involved in an interesting hobby mutually shared.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Though it seems unlikely to you at the moment, there is an end to troubles in sight.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate these behind the scenes karmic activity that brings an improvement.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

News about the visa comes in if you’ve applied for it. Understand each person’s personality has a host of hues which makes them special for you.

Cosmic tip: Be loving, but uncritical.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Accept advice in the spirit in which it is conveyed, not getting agitated with the person. A relationship desire is fulfilled in a strange manner.

Cosmic tip: Be prepared for a delay if travelling.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Hold onto a patient mindset, allowing the person to have their say before speaking, but tone down what you plan to convey.

Cosmic tip: Maintain an attitude of gratitude for all the universe has gifted.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Negotiations regarding a contract that had come to a deadend are resumed. A change of residence attracts positive karmic vibes.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this relationship but maintain your individuality.