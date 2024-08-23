Horoscope today, August 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Remain focused on what needs to be taken take of immediately. Be open to constructive criticism if possible.

Cosmic tip: Don’t take something a friend mentions lightly. The person is completely serious about it.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Understanding what’s missing from your life is an important self-realization; but for the moment life continues unchanged.

Cosmic tip: Turn your back to situations, etc. you’ve given up, continuing to be kind to yourself.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Self-employed Geminis aren’t looking for another business (consider the offer). Receiving karmic justice is so much sweeter when not actively seeking it.

Cosmic tip: Give up excessive worrying. Have faith in the Higher Power.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Being answerable with more responsibility to deal with pushes comfort levels further back. This tweaked diet shows amazing results already.

Cosmic tip: Consider which goals brought you to this level, repeating them if possible.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Jockeying for a higher position was worth the effort and anxiousness since the organization acknowledged your worth. Have an energy enhancing diet.

Cosmic tip: Deal with situations in the way you feel is correct.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

An increase in salary or a promotion helps keep morale high. Don’t stress if there’s a large payment due. The Higher Power will always provide.

Cosmic tip: Place emotions aside when making a decision.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A new idea has potential, but you need to wrap your head around it first.

Cosmic tip: Acknowledge which decisions were just right and what could have been different in the past six months.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A family dispute needs to be handled diplomatically, discussing your point of view till everyone agrees. Health is good but get more sleep.

Cosmic tip: Accept evolving life and situations peacefully and with faith.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Disagreements about family property are the focus today; this is only the beginning. Don’t spend sleepless nights. Think of a solution.

Cosmic tip: Make an important decision since you have to present your viewpoints.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Don’t tip the balance when everything is going so right in your world. What you are planning agitates universal vibes. Do the right thing.

Cosmic tip: Be loving and sensitive towards elders’ emotional needs.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Stay away from giving unsolicited advice and trying to ‘manage’ people’s lives. There is excessive work, but consciously lighten the mind.

Cosmic tip: Be aware, realizing you are being passive aggressive without realizing it.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

The Higher Power hasn’t forgotten you; life is being re-slotted, but some changes have to be made first by universal vibes.

Cosmic tip: Believe only when you actually experience first-hand what’s being talked about.