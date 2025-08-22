Horoscope today, August 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 23.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 23.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Enjoying this settled feeling is because everything is under control and life is going the way you want it to. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Wear colours that make you feel positive and energetic.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Make important decisions with utmost care as it affects the next three years. Those with blood pressure issues need to have it checked often.

Cosmic tip: Take a short holiday to relax.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Don’t force life to change. Surrounding yourself with loved ones is when you are happiest. Just be careful about what kind of food you order.

Cosmic tip: Remember every experience makes you stronger.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Handling complicated relationships with care and caution is always a good mindset to hold onto. Career is on a roll, so retain focus.

Cosmic tip: Spend time doing things that make you happy and contented.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those who are self-employed may want to advertise their line of work on social media, thereby improving their market presence.

Cosmic tip: Retain your cool even if someone is being high-handed.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Welcome news is received in the afternoon, though you weren’t expecting it. A busy day requires you to be focused and disciplined.

Cosmic tip: Resist the urge to go ahead with your first instinct.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Discuss a business proposition in immense detail. Older Librans must not make a lifestyle change without consulting a professional.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore the big picture but focus on smaller details.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Clear clutter from personal spaces. Making time for self-care and renewal is as important as working during the week.

Cosmic tip: Make the most of newer opportunities coming your way.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A softening in speaking manner makes you more approachable by colleagues and juniors. A reconciliation with a friend is an illusion.

Cosmic tip: Don’t believe everything you read online.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Make amends if it means so much to you, as this calms the mind. Maintaining a diet low in fried or highly spiced food is advisable.

Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love and acceptance.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Wisely spend time with those who enhance your life. This karmic cycle is favourable for employed Aquarians.

Cosmic tip: Mend some bridges and burn some too but only after enough insights and understanding.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Honing present work skills is time well spent since there’s always something new to learn or another angle to consider. Don’t neglect a cough/cold.

Cosmic tip: Don’t magnify fears into something monumental.