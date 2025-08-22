Breaking News
Horoscope today, August 23: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 23 August,2025 03:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 23.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Enjoying this settled feeling is because everything is under control and life is going the way you want it to. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Wear colours that make you feel positive and energetic.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Make important decisions with utmost care as it affects the next three years. Those with blood pressure issues need to have it checked often. 
Cosmic tip: Take a short holiday to relax.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Don’t force life to change. Surrounding yourself with loved ones is when you are happiest. Just be careful about what kind of food you order. 
Cosmic tip: Remember every experience makes you stronger.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Handling complicated relationships with care and caution is always a good mindset to hold onto. Career is on a roll, so retain focus. 
Cosmic tip: Spend time doing things that make you happy and contented.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Those who are self-employed may want to advertise their line of work on social media, thereby improving their market presence. 
Cosmic tip: Retain your cool even if someone is being high-handed.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Welcome news is received in the afternoon, though you weren’t expecting it. A busy day requires you to be focused and disciplined. 
Cosmic tip: Resist the urge to go ahead with your first instinct.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Discuss a business proposition in immense detail. Older Librans must not make a lifestyle change without consulting a professional. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t ignore the big picture but focus on smaller details.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Clear clutter from personal spaces. Making time for self-care and renewal is as important as working during the week.
Cosmic tip: Make the most of newer opportunities coming your way.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
A softening in speaking manner makes you more approachable by colleagues and juniors. A reconciliation with a friend is an illusion.
Cosmic tip: Don’t believe everything you read online.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Make amends if it means so much to you, as this calms the mind. Maintaining a diet low in fried or highly spiced food is advisable. 
Cosmic tip: Give unconditional love and acceptance.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Wisely spend time with those who enhance your life. This karmic cycle is favourable for employed Aquarians. 
Cosmic tip: Mend some bridges and burn some too but only after enough insights and understanding.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Honing present work skills is time well spent since there’s always something new to learn or another angle to consider. Don’t neglect a cough/cold. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t magnify fears into something monumental.

