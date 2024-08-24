Horoscope today, August 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 24.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Ariens wanting to sell property are approached (separately) by two potential buyers. Spending the weekend at a friend’s farmhouse is so relaxing since entire countryside is green.
Cosmic tip: Meditate early morning if possible.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
A full day training program is educative, but also slightly tiring. You can’t wait to get home at the end of the session. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Enjoy an evening out with friends.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A financial disagreement need not be with raised voices, discussing individual needs civilly.
Cosmic tip: Let go of sadness tied up with past memories. Those days are done and dusted. Be in the moment.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
With dreams and wishes gradually coming true; you feel on top of the world and so happy. Buying property has been considered for ages; now it will be possible.
Cosmic tip: Just be peaceful.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Friends have been very busy so don’t wonder why they haven’t been in touch.
Cosmic tip: Listen to an internal struggle, not only learning from it, but changing life around in a positive manner.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Ruminate about why you are commitment-phobic (sometimes, depends on the situation). Maintain a healthy eating pattern.
Cosmic tip: Have a good time in the evening since you are meeting a friend after ages.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Peacefully work through karma rather than wishing you could take short-cuts instead.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of a gradual shift towards accepting life as it is, realizing this is all karma at play.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Drive carefully as there might be a small accident. Two business meetings bring desired results. Be compassionate towards a friend needing urgent advice.
Cosmic tip: Make regular savings every month a habit that sustains.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
The more distant your behaviour, the more someone gets possessive and difficult to get along with. Deal with it very maturely.
Cosmic tip: Follow through with an ambition incubating in your mind since childhood.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Thinking emotionally instead of thinking in a practical manner may make you give a commitment you regret later. A coffee date for singles is disappointing.
Cosmic tip: Beware of a sweet talking individual.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Making a choice between two jobs is tempting, but you may decide to let both go. Meeting friends for dinner is enjoyable, even though very tired.
Cosmic tip: Shun insecurity. You have nothing to fear.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Being a little soft-spoken is all that’s needed to side-step a potential unnecessary argument. It’s best to live in the present moment.
Cosmic tip: Look forward to relocating even though it means extra work.