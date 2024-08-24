Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative Image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 24: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Ariens wanting to sell property are approached (separately) by two potential buyers. Spending the weekend at a friend’s farmhouse is so relaxing since entire countryside is green.

Cosmic tip: Meditate early morning if possible.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A full day training program is educative, but also slightly tiring. You can’t wait to get home at the end of the session. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy an evening out with friends.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A financial disagreement need not be with raised voices, discussing individual needs civilly.

Cosmic tip: Let go of sadness tied up with past memories. Those days are done and dusted. Be in the moment.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

With dreams and wishes gradually coming true; you feel on top of the world and so happy. Buying property has been considered for ages; now it will be possible.

Cosmic tip: Just be peaceful.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Friends have been very busy so don’t wonder why they haven’t been in touch.

Cosmic tip: Listen to an internal struggle, not only learning from it, but changing life around in a positive manner.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Ruminate about why you are commitment-phobic (sometimes, depends on the situation). Maintain a healthy eating pattern.

Cosmic tip: Have a good time in the evening since you are meeting a friend after ages.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Peacefully work through karma rather than wishing you could take short-cuts instead.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of a gradual shift towards accepting life as it is, realizing this is all karma at play.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Drive carefully as there might be a small accident. Two business meetings bring desired results. Be compassionate towards a friend needing urgent advice.

Cosmic tip: Make regular savings every month a habit that sustains.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The more distant your behaviour, the more someone gets possessive and difficult to get along with. Deal with it very maturely.

Cosmic tip: Follow through with an ambition incubating in your mind since childhood.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Thinking emotionally instead of thinking in a practical manner may make you give a commitment you regret later. A coffee date for singles is disappointing.

Cosmic tip: Beware of a sweet talking individual.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Making a choice between two jobs is tempting, but you may decide to let both go. Meeting friends for dinner is enjoyable, even though very tired.

Cosmic tip: Shun insecurity. You have nothing to fear.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Being a little soft-spoken is all that’s needed to side-step a potential unnecessary argument. It’s best to live in the present moment.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to relocating even though it means extra work.