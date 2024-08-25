Breaking News
Horoscope today, August 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 26 August,2024 12:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 26: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representative Image

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 26.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
An ‘ex’ who let you down badly seems to have realised the error of their ways (too late). 
Cosmic tip: Be practical and realistic about what’s workable and what’s just a shot in the dark.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
It’s an auspicious day for any kind of bureaucratic work, making financial decisions and speaking to a relative overseas.
Cosmic tip: Think before speaking your mind without any filter, and that, too, at work.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
A technology glitch gets fixed after 12 noon; then there’s too much piled up work to deal with. 
Cosmic tip: Use this slow karmic cycle to complete chores over which you have some control.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Initial hesitancy about accepting more responsibility at work is gradually easier to deal with.  Some urgent work has to be completed by evening. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy this unexpected gift of money.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Be ready to grasp new opportunities, especially in the area of relationships. Younger Leos study for an important exam. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t take everyone’s burdens on your capable shoulders.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
A bad experience is in the distant past but memories still wing back to those times. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Think about what is good in life rather than what could be better.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A friend gives cause for concern, but differences and issues can be just discussed honestly, because of genuine fondness for each other. 
Cosmic tip: Pay attention to detail; this cuts down work in half.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Expecting someone to understand what you are feeling is unfair as he/she isn’t a mind reader. Be graciously and calmly assertive.
Cosmic tip: Just be in the moment without worrying too much.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Parents talk only about one subject. Understand this is due to love and concern about you. It’s easier to keep quiet instead of regretting words later. 
Cosmic tip: Enjoy a wish granted by the universe.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
An investment made has turned out to be a dud. Just cut your losses. A trip is planned.
Cosmic tip: Maintain a perfect balance (if possible) between spiritual, emotional and financial areas of life.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Receiving good news is a great development. You plan to share this with family in the evening. Be prepared with answers already mentally tabulated. 
Cosmic tip: Do have an early night if possible.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Visiting a city that has so many memories both good and forgettable is a lesson you learnt over time and life’s experiences. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Be honest, but gentle in words chosen.

