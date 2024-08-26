Horoscope today, August 27: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 27.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Maintaining a health and fitness routine ensures high energy levels and increased resistance to germs. Keep checking on the team to ensure quick results.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from discussing office politics with a colleague.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

You don’t mean to hurt anyone consciously, but the tone could be modified. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Be open to changes, remaining flexible in a situation that has to be dealt with.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Getting in an early start to the day helps cope with all the myriad small jobs and points you need to keep in mind. Remain focused.

Cosmic tip: Ignore advice given about time management.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Learn or practise a de-stressing method that works perfectly for you. A big expense is annoying.

Cosmic tip: Distance yourself from toxic friendships, or stay away from a friend who has created distance.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

There’s too much to deal with today, so choose three most important jobs that have to be completed. Just accept people at face value.

Cosmic tip: Consult your doctor about an ailment. Don’t self-diagnose.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The mind works at top speed, literally racing through the day. In fact you can leave earlier for home. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Do a little shopping as there’s something that will suit you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

There’s one episode in life you will not be able to forget. Unfortunately it’s too late to make amends. Don’t believe a person who exaggerates.

Cosmic tip: Try to move beyond a compulsive habit.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Having to make a difficult decision requires thinking with a calm mind for total clarity about the situation. Have a dental check-up done at regular intervals.

Cosmic tip: Remember lessons taught by life’s experiences.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Having spent two days enjoying greenery an no pollution; you are ready to get back to real life. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Don’t radiate vibes of financial insecurity as that could a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Balance the truth diplomatically, being compassionate towards the person you are advising.

Cosmic tip: Keep adventurous side in control. Don’t wade into unknown waters (a private pool, lake, river, near a water fall, etc.).

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

An angry person calms down due to your soothing personal vibes, in fact apologizes. Make an effort to only eat home cooked food.

Cosmic tip: Deal calmly and intelligently with some demands being made.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A delayed payment is received. Allow shadows of the past to disappear as the sun shines on you, bring positivity and long due happiness.

Cosmic tip: Continue taking active responsibility in maintaining good health.