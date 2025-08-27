Horoscope today, August 28: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 28.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Impatience is the enemy for an evolving situation, so be aware about this. Stay away from passive-aggressive people.

Cosmic tip: Get an unbiased point of view to bring clarity and truth towards the situation.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Recognition for what has been achieved in career feels so good; you feel energized and recharged. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Remain calmly controlled. Don’t be impulsive in either thoughts, behavior or words.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Sometimes it’s the mentally walking away from an issue that helps bring clarity, resolving it easily. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Look ahead with unshakeable confidence, instead of unnecessarily remaining rooted to the past.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Networking to expand career/ business is the goal for now. Complete errands as quickly as possible.

Cosmic tip: Work through karma, otherwise this issue will keep repeating itself in a myriad of different ways.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Being adaptable, retaining trust in the Higher Power helps accept changing circumstances. Be very mindful what you say.

Cosmic tip: Be careful with money, documents, valuables and other things you need to keep safely.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

A friend you had ‘unfriended’ gets in touch. You don’t like being rude so take the call. Look forward to a promotion/ raise in salary.

Cosmic tip: Eliminate distractions, choosing your path with care.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Opportunities wait just around the corner, but be patient as the universe is still working at them.

Cosmic tip: Give attention to detail at work even though there’s emotional turmoil to deal with.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

How to deal with a consignment leads to an avoidable argument. Some may decide to relocate due to work or a new business.

Cosmic tip: Stop immediately if you notice a downward trend.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Family life is much happier due to greater participation in decision making. Fine-tuning time management techniques allows completing all work for the day.

Cosmic tip: Look forward to a sincere wish being granted.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

This karmic cycle highlights travel for work and leisure. Pay attention to your health. A karmic relationship requires decisions be made.

Cosmic tip: Go with the karmic flow as a situation becomes highly interesting.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Enjoying a mental challenge; it’s worrying that a colleague is trying to be appointed for the latest project.

Cosmic tip: Use self-therapy to pinpoint why this regretful mood has manifested when all is going well.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Figuring out what’s lacking helps steer life in a slightly different direction. There could be a discussion about money management.

Cosmic tip: Focus on positive aspects, since you chose a course of action.