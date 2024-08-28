Horoscope today, August 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Share opinions cautiously at work; they may not garner expected appreciation.
Cosmic tip: Value a new friend for who he/she is, enjoying difference between two personalities that are fond of each other.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Your sense of humour is enjoyed by family and friends and so is your sagacity. Lighten up.
Cosmic tip: Don’t be so quiet that family begin to worry about what’s bothering you so much.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Those involved in a legal battle could opt for out of court settlement. Drive carefully as there could be a small accident.
Cosmic tip: Learn from your life’s experiences and not from someone else’s.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Spending time alone for half the day is understandable since you’ve been arguing with siblings (if any).
Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of all that is in abundance for you. This is a karmic reward.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Spending sleepless nights is understandable, but you need to rest the mind to help cope with life.
Cosmic tip: Be calm and focused when dealing with an unexpected turn of events.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Try not to drive to a city close by for a business meeting as a video call works as well.
Cosmic tip: Don’t resist having to change plans as that is better for you.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A decision made has its own consequences which impacts a relationship, maybe ending it completely. Don’t be hasty.
Cosmic tip: Just cancel the restaurant booking if you don’t feel like going out at night.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Wanting to splurge on clothes from a website is fine, as long as it’s within the budget.
Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and to whom, as it unintentionally hurts someone’s feelings.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Towards the end of the year you consider buying a vehicle, but it’s better to buy it after March 2025 instead.
Cosmic tip: Make travel plans, beginning with booking hotel room/s and flight ticket/s.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles enter the relationship dasha, meeting new people. Signing three contracts is in the pipeline.
Cosmic tip: Follow up with ideas thought of in the middle of the night.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Soul searching is good for mental health, but don’t become totally obsessed with it either.
Cosmic tip: Stay away from suddenly becoming the heavy handed person setting down a list of do’s and don’ts.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
A party in the evening can become a bit boisterous, so make a quick exit if uncomfortable with it.
Cosmic tip: Patiently wait for clarity as the whole picture is still a little foggy.