Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representative image

Listen to this article Horoscope today, August 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Share opinions cautiously at work; they may not garner expected appreciation.

Cosmic tip: Value a new friend for who he/she is, enjoying difference between two personalities that are fond of each other.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Your sense of humour is enjoyed by family and friends and so is your sagacity. Lighten up.

Cosmic tip: Don’t be so quiet that family begin to worry about what’s bothering you so much.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those involved in a legal battle could opt for out of court settlement. Drive carefully as there could be a small accident.

Cosmic tip: Learn from your life’s experiences and not from someone else’s.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Spending time alone for half the day is understandable since you’ve been arguing with siblings (if any).

Cosmic tip: Be appreciative of all that is in abundance for you. This is a karmic reward.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Spending sleepless nights is understandable, but you need to rest the mind to help cope with life.

Cosmic tip: Be calm and focused when dealing with an unexpected turn of events.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Try not to drive to a city close by for a business meeting as a video call works as well.

Cosmic tip: Don’t resist having to change plans as that is better for you.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

A decision made has its own consequences which impacts a relationship, maybe ending it completely. Don’t be hasty.

Cosmic tip: Just cancel the restaurant booking if you don’t feel like going out at night.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Wanting to splurge on clothes from a website is fine, as long as it’s within the budget.

Cosmic tip: Be careful about what you say and to whom, as it unintentionally hurts someone’s feelings.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Towards the end of the year you consider buying a vehicle, but it’s better to buy it after March 2025 instead.

Cosmic tip: Make travel plans, beginning with booking hotel room/s and flight ticket/s.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Singles enter the relationship dasha, meeting new people. Signing three contracts is in the pipeline.

Cosmic tip: Follow up with ideas thought of in the middle of the night.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Soul searching is good for mental health, but don’t become totally obsessed with it either.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from suddenly becoming the heavy handed person setting down a list of do’s and don’ts.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A party in the evening can become a bit boisterous, so make a quick exit if uncomfortable with it.

Cosmic tip: Patiently wait for clarity as the whole picture is still a little foggy.