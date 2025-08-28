Horoscope today, August 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Considering alternatives and then making a choice about the job is wise.

Cosmic tip: Clear doubts about a friend by simply talking about issues, apologising immediately if the fault is yours.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The Tarot reveals career growth, dealing with more responsibility and honing present skills. Skirting an argument is the best decision.

Cosmic tip: Choose your path with care.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Walking the journey meant especially for you is revealed. Singles wanting to get married will be finding that special person soon.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive thoughts and feelings.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

A karmic cycle for business travel begins. A contract is signed. Close friends try to dissuade you from going ahead with a decision.

Cosmic tip: Eliminate distractions. You can’t move in two directions.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A relative shares interesting news. Reaching the comfort zone in a relationship brings peace of mind. Health is better

Cosmic tip: Find different ways to deal with routine issues.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Any change has to be practical and workable, so think in detail first. The outcome of an interview is known soon.

Cosmic tip: Remember, whatever you give returns; whether love, energy, time, kindness, pain, etc.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

This time forgiveness is natural and immediate, instead of mulling over it for a while. A celebration today means having quite a late night.

Cosmic tip: Keep vision clear so emotions remain balanced.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Your father/father figure may object very strongly to a decision you want to implement. Age brings infinite wisdom. Life and circumstances move slowly to a closure.

Cosmic tip: Don’t react. Think calmly.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Acknowledging your role in a relationship is half the battle won. Work towards strengthening it. A meeting with a teacher is nostalgic.

Cosmic tip: Ask the Universe for forgiveness and move on.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

A busy day unfolds. Set aside inner turmoil, concentrating on work and a negotiation. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Try not to keep some work for the very end. Avoid last-minute preparations.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

With the present mindset, you prefer spending time alone. An earlier rejected project comes back for re-negotiation.

Cosmic tip: Don’t ruin the present moment by being hooked onto the past.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Learn to trust people as a closed mindset pushes away so many genuine friendships. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Be willing to give the other person a chance to clarify. You can’t always be right.