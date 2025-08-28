Breaking News
Horoscope today, August 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 29 August,2025 02:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, August 29: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational pic/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Do you know what the stars hold for you
  2. Know your astrological predictions
  3. Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for August 29.

Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Considering alternatives and then making a choice about the job is wise. 
Cosmic tip: Clear doubts about a friend by simply talking about issues, apologising immediately if the fault is yours.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
The Tarot reveals career growth, dealing with more responsibility and honing present skills. Skirting an argument is the best decision.
Cosmic tip: Choose your path with care.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Walking the journey meant especially for you is revealed. Singles wanting to get married will be finding that special person soon. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuitive thoughts and feelings.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
A karmic cycle for business travel begins. A contract is signed. Close friends try to dissuade you from going ahead with a decision. 
Cosmic tip: Eliminate distractions. You can’t move in two directions.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
A relative shares interesting news. Reaching the comfort zone in a relationship brings peace of mind. Health is better 
Cosmic tip: Find different ways to deal with routine issues.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Any change has to be practical and workable, so think in detail first. The outcome of an interview is known soon. 
Cosmic tip: Remember, whatever you give returns; whether love, energy, time, kindness, pain, etc.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
This time forgiveness is natural and immediate, instead of mulling over it for a while. A celebration today means having quite a late night. 
Cosmic tip: Keep vision clear so emotions remain balanced.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
Your father/father figure may object very strongly to a decision you want to implement. Age brings infinite wisdom. Life and circumstances move slowly to a closure. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t react. Think calmly.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Acknowledging your role in a relationship is half the battle won. Work towards strengthening it. A meeting with a teacher is nostalgic. 
Cosmic tip: Ask the Universe for forgiveness and move on.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
A busy day unfolds. Set aside inner turmoil, concentrating on work and a negotiation. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Try not to keep some work for the very end. Avoid last-minute preparations.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
With the present mindset, you prefer spending time alone. An earlier rejected project comes back for re-negotiation. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t ruin the present moment by being hooked onto the past.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Learn to trust people as a closed mindset pushes away so many genuine friendships. Health is good. 
Cosmic tip: Be willing to give the other person a chance to clarify. You can’t always be right.

